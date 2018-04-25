Coyote Springs Elementary School receives ‘healthy school’ award

On Monday, April 16, the Yavapai Healthy School (YHS) Coalition presented its top honor of Yavapai Healthy School-of-the-year to Coyote Springs Elementary School in Prescott Valley.



Yavapai County Health Department’s Carol Lewis, Suzie Delgado and Rachel Mills presented Principal Candice Stump with the award. Superintendent Dan Streeter was also present to accept the award on behalf of Humboldt Unified School District.

Earlier in the year, YHS encouraged schools in Yavapai County to apply for the Yavapai Healthy School designation by sharing their efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of their students.

Carol Lewis said, “Coyote Springs was one of four finalists in Yavapai County and the only school in the (Quad Cities) to make the finalist panel. Their innovative approach to health programs and healthy student activities is what placed them above the rest.”

Candice Stump, principal, said, “We promote healthy habits with all of our students and staff through our school-wide essential question which guides our teaching, learning, and practice of health. Our school-wide essential question is posted for all stakeholders to view daily to remind them of their actions towards this goal.



“Our health essential question is, ‘How can we, the students of CSES, use the habitat to promote wellness and prevent disease for us, our community, and our family?’ When you visit our campus, you will find our students every single day engaged in promoting a healthy lifestyle through gardening, physical education, health education, walking programs, cooking, eating, jogging/hiking clubs, and taste testing of healthy foods. We are a school that doesn’t just talk the talk, but we walk the walk around healthy habits in our school and community!”



An excellent example of engaging their students is Coyote Springs has a certified school garden and have a garden bed for each grade level — and they are planning a fruit orchard planting. (See related story.)

Coyote Springs Elementary School students and staff will receive various prizes and accolades in the coming year from this honor. Yavapai Healthy Schools is a coalition of more than 20 community partners who work to promote healthy living in local schools.

For more information about the programs supported through the YHS Coalition, see the website YavapaiHealthySchools.com.