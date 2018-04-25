Dewey-Humboldt: Request for $850 waiver musters community support, but council says no

Woody Wampler hosts gatherings at his five-acre property in Dewey-Humboldt. He invites the community and members of the Gold Prospectors Association of American, Phoenix chapter. Some of the prospectors come up for the weekend in their travel trailers and park on his property where Wampler keeps two portable restrooms for their use.

He’s been doing this for seven years.

Apparently, someone contacted Town Planner/Code Officer Steven Brown with a complaint. The person wanted to know why there should be that many travel trailers on the property, Brown told council members at the April 17 council meeting.

Brown investigated, and asked Wampler to apply for a use permit to allow travel trailers/RVs to dry camp on his property. Wampler did. The application fee cost $850, and he asked the town to waive it.

Many on the council support Wampler, acknowledging how the prospectors’ participation at the elementary school, Agua Fria Days and other events is beneficial to the town.

Nevertheless, the council voted 4-2 to deny the waiver. Council members Amy Simmons and Doug Treadway opposed the denial; Mark McBrady was absent.

WAIVER REQUEST

Council spent more than an hour discussing the request, and listening as Wampler explained his reasons and supporters spoke on his behalf. Wampler said the GPAA members come to Dewey-Humboldt to teach people how to prospect, and to help keep the environment clean.

Among other things, the prospectors participate in the Humboldt Elementary School Pioneer Days where members teach the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders how to pan for gold. They do the same during the annual Agua Fria Festival in the fall, and also work with Boy Scouts, veterans and retirement communities.

They host an ice cream social and clean-up day at Fain Park in the summer, and participate in the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society’s fundraiser May 5. For most events, the GPAA donates a gold nugget to raffle as a way to contribute to the historical society and the town.

In addition, Wampler said, he estimates each GPAA visitor spends about $100 each weekend on gas, restaurants and businesses in the area.

Safety is a big reason for allowing the prospectors to stay on his property Friday through Sunday; keeping expenses down is another. “It’s my kind of way to help them help us. I don’t make money. Matter of fact, it costs me money every year,” Wampler said.

He does not charge the gold prospectors for staying on his property. And he often feeds them for free.

“I want to make it as easy for them to come up here. My wife gets very upset with me because I’m very giving. I am. I give too much away,” Wampler said, drawing a laugh from those in the audience.

SUPPORT, BUT…

Council member Victoria Wendt, a neighbor of Wampler’s, said she has no problem with the campers, and has not seen any issues with traffic, noise, campfires or “rowdiness.”

“Woody’s is probably one of the cleanest properties you’d ever want to be around,” Wendt said.

To park trailers at other places such as Orchard Ranch at $50 per night is expensive, and so is gas to drive the trailers back and forth, she added.

While she is sympathetic to, and supportive of Wampler’s request, she said she could not support waiving the fee.

“Sometimes one just has to do what’s right to be a community member. I think you ought to pass the hat around,” she said, figuring $850 over five years for which the permit is good, would be about $170 per year.

Treadway said he had given the request a lot of thought and was torn on the issue; he later stated his intention to grant the waiver. Waiving the fee wouldn’t “break the bank,” but it would set a precedent and obligate the council to waive the fee for future applicants, he said. Timmons countered, saying the council looks at requests on a case-by-case basis and has waived fees in the past.

Council member Jack Hamilton said making exceptions in assessing permit fees could bring the town problems later. He questioned whether the prospectors association was in good standing with the state. He also said the town does not receive a direct benefit.

“The school does, the festival does. We don’t get any money. So the town doesn’t see the direct benefit from this,” Hamilton said.

A week before, on April 5, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended approving the use permit and the request for waiver of permit fees, with two stipulations.

The property to the north, south and west of Wampler’s is vacant. The property to the east is a combination of one vacant property and two single-family homes. The town received eight letters of support and one in opposition.

Beverly Dopson’s letter dated March 14 stated that she was opposed to the use permit because it would open the door to other residents asking for changes such as multiple housing units which would tap limited water supplies, produce extra trash, traffic, and power lines that would obstruct views.

“His camp sight [sic] and the possible parties, drugs, drinking, etc., would erode the enjoyment of the peaceful surroundings in this area that are enjoyed now,” Dopson wrote.

Wampler told council members he has never received a complaint.

USE PERMIT APPROVED

Following the vote denying the waiver, the council conducted a public hearing on the request for the use permit. Staff and the P&Z Commission recommended two conditions: Wampler could have two trailers of his own on the property and allow up to eight others for short-term visits between April 15 and Oct. 15, and he was to turn off generators by 10 p.m.

One audience member said he holds events on his property and never had to get a use permit, and that no other resident of the town is required to turn off their generators at night.

Council voted 5-1 to allow the use permit, with Hamilton casting the opposing vote.

“I was at the P&Z meeting and heard no complaints. I do not believe this is going to harm our community at all. There are no negative aspects to it,” Wendt said.