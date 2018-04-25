Drainage issues, broken equipment top list of dog park woes

Four dogs and their owners walk into a dog park …

For some, the shade, open space and a chance to visit provided welcome relief from 80-something degree sunshine on Monday, April 23.

For one owner, however, the dirty water left standing under the water tap, broken equipment, exposed wires in the fencing, and general mess irritates to the point of wanting to start some kind of fundraising so people can clean up and repair the park.

Megan Hoffman brings her dog twice, sometimes three times, a day to run at the Prescott Valley Dog Park at Mountain Valley Park. She said the standing water is a big concern with summer coming up.

“The fountain is broken, and does not drain. Because of this, there is a large, permanent mud puddle on the large dog side,” Hoffman wrote in an email to the Tribune. “This is a big cause for concern because it’s constant standing water. Mosquitoes are going to breed in it and it’ll soon be a haven for mosquitoes.”

She also is concerned that the standing water may lead to exposure to Leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that affects humans and animals. Leptospirosis can be spread through urine of infected animals which can get into water or soil.

“Frankly, it’s a safety hazard to humans and pets,” she said. “A lot of people bring their own water and bowl.”

Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Manager Jason Elmer said, periodically, the drain will collect debris in it. On Tuesday, April 24, he said someone from the department will be out this week to clean out the drain to allow the water to flow freely again.

Elmer also encouraged users of this park, and any other town park, to call with their concerns, or fill out a request for service. Such requests go to the park supervisor who sends a park tech out to look at the situation. A work order follows the request that will state whatever work was done to alleviate the problem.

“Or flag down an employee. They are always willing to listen,” Elmer said, adding this was the first he heard of the water drainage problem. Previous complaints about weeds have been rectified, but sometimes dog owners have the wrong park.

“We were getting complaints for a while, and finally determined it was the dog park at Granville,” he said, referring to the subdivision’s HOA park.

As for sharp metal exposed at the bottom of the chain link fence between the small and large dog park, Elmer said park maintenance would be out to fill in the holes. He asked that dog owners be vigilant and redirect their dogs to a different activity if they see them digging at the fence.

Enjoying the dog park on April 23, Beverly Icke said she’s been to several dog parks and the one at Mountain Valley Park “is a very nice one.”

“The people here are down to earth. I like the mature shade trees,” Icke said. “City money pays for this; they provide the water. It’s plenty big enough. If the dogs are happy, well, that’s why we’re here.”

She suggested volunteers come out for a work day, adding that she would be willing to join in.

Mike Rinta was in the smaller dog area with his two dogs. He’s back in town after being gone for a couple years, and said he’s amazed at the work that’s been done at the park — final touch-ups and no dog poop.

“It doesn’t have the amenities as the Willow Creek park (in Prescott), but there’s not 600 people a day either,” Rinta said.

The regulars sit and gab and praise each other’s dogs when they exhibit good socialization skills. When Pam Gillespie arrived with her young dog, Chris Gaines called out that her dog appears more sociable.

“My dog was young and submissive,” Gillespie said, describing her dog, Frieda, as timid, but becoming more trusting.

When asked about the muddy water in the drinking basin, she laughed and said they had just come from Lynx Lake where Frieda was drinking lake water.

Hoffman said she’d like to see some kind of fundraiser to help pay for repairs, new equipment and benches.

Director of Parks and Recreation Brian Witty said new benches are on order, thanks to a donation, and are about three to four weeks out for delivery. He supports anyone who wants to volunteer for a specific or general reason.

“I like hearing that folks are very much interested in a fundraising campaign for dog park play features,” Witty said.

Elmer said park employees will look at the play apparatus with a collapsed leg to determine whether it can be repaired or possibly removed and replaced, depending on the budget.

“There are things we need to take a look at and improve upon, like any municipality. We take comments and concerns seriously, and we will address them,” he said.