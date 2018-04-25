HUSD Student of the Week: Eva

Congratulations to Eva Perez the HUSD Student of the Week from Mountain View Elementary! Eva is a beautiful girl inside and out and, according to Mrs. McElwee, “She is joy to have in class and is a model student!”

Eva has attended Mountain View since kindergarten and is presently in third grade. Recently she was placed in the gifted program because of her hard work and effort to never “give up,” clearly demonstrating this as an honor roll student. Her effort to never “give up” can be seen on the soccer field during soccer season as well. She plays defense and has a strong desire to kick the ball to the other end of the field when anyone gets too close to her goalie.

Eva loves to read scary books, especially books by Mary Downing Hahn. After reading some of her writing assignments it is clear she is an avid reader. She adds a lot of voice to her writing and one feels personally connected to the words on her paper. However, Eva does not use scary words like the words written in the books. She loves her family, friends, and school and, when not reading or playing soccer, she likes to play outside.

Information and photo provided by Humboldt Unified School District.