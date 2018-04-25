Preview: Bradshaw boys’ tennis hosts Ironwood Ridge today in state opener

Bears seek 1st team-state win since 2013

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Division II’s fifth-seeded Bradshaw Mountain boys’ tennis squad will play host to an opening-round state team tournament match for the first time in five years at 3 p.m. today, April 25, versus No. 12 Ironwood Ridge on the Bears’ campus courts.

If Bradshaw Mountain (13-1 regular-season record) defeats Ironwood Ridge (10-4) in the 16-team, single-elimination tournament, the Bears would tackle the winner of the first-round match pitting No. 13 Seton Catholic Prep against No. 4 Nogales, also at 3 p.m. today, in the quarterfinals.

Higher-seeded teams that advance past the first round host quarterfinals matches at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 2. The semifinals will be played at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday, May 4, at Paseo Racquet Center, 6268 Thunderbird Road in Glendale, followed by the championship match at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, also at Paseo.

Bradshaw Mountain has not won a state team tournament match since 2013, when the Bears were a No. 4 seed. That year, they defeated No. 13 Canyon del Oro, 6-3, in the first round, and swept No. 12 Greenway, 5-0, in the quarterfinals, notching both victories in Prescott Valley. They were later eliminated by No. 1 Notre Dame Prep, 5-0, in the semifinals at Paseo.

Since then, the Bears haven’t made headway in the state team tourney. In 2014, eventual state semifinalist and fifth-seeded Nogales blanked the No. 12 Bears, 5-0, in the opener. In 2017, Bradshaw Mountain was seeded ninth and lost, 5-1, in the first round at eighth-seeded Douglas.

“The experience that we have of playing last year in the first round of state is an advantage,” fourth-year Bears coach Tim McClintock said. “It’s a lot easier when we have a home state playoff game than one on the road. We’re very comfortable at home [6-1 record in 2018]. We play well at home.”

The 2018 Bears are coming off of an appearance in the Division II state singles and doubles tournaments.

In state singles, Bradshaw freshman Colin Streeter excelled, posting wins in the first and second rounds April 20 at Scottsdale Ranch Park and Tennis Center. Streeter, the Bears team’s No. 6 singles player, bowed out in the third round, falling to fifth-seeded Brendan Perry of Catalina Foothills in straight sets April 21 at Paseo Racquet Center.

Bradshaw Mountain team No. 1 Dawson Turner, No. 2 Luke Poteat, No. 3 Tyler Calia, No. 4 Ed Ramos and No. 5 David Medevielle form the Bears’ starting singles group with Streeter this afternoon.

In state doubles, Bradshaw Mountain’s team No. 1 tandem of Turner and Calia, seeded fourth, remains alive in the bracket and will compete in the quarterfinals against Notre Dame Prep’s Kaden Macor and Max Bilyk at 5 p.m. Friday, April 27, at Paseo Racquet Center. After a first-round bye April 20, Turner and Calia bested Desert Edge (6-2, 6-1) in the second round and Shadow Mountain (6-1, 6-1) in the third.

Ironically, Notre Dame Prep handed the Bears their first and only team loss of the season on March 28 in Prescott Valley. They have won six in a row since.

In addition to Turner and Calia, the Bears’ No. 2 duo of Poteat and Ramos, and their No. 3 pairing of Streeter and Medevielle will play this afternoon.

Ironwood Ridge, which won nine of its first 10 team matches this season, lost three of its last four to end the regular campaign, albeit two of those setbacks came to Top 5-ranked opponents, including Division III No. 3 Pusch Ridge and D-II No. 3 Salpointe Catholic.

Junior Carlos Beranbe is Ironwood Ridge’s No. 1 singles and doubles player.

In singles, team No. 2 Ben Behrens, No. 3 Nick Chenault, No. 4 Baylor Warrick, No. 5 AJ Reinhold and No. 6 Michael Robillard complete the starting lineup. In doubles, the Nighthawks field the team No. 1 pairing of Beranbe and Behrens, No. 2 duo of Chenault and Warrick, and the No. 3 tandem of Reinhold and Robillard.

Like Turner and Calia, Beranbe and Behrens are still playing in the state doubles tournament. Unseeded Beranbe and Behrens face second-seeded Jackson Hartenbach and Eric Cho of Salpointe Catholic at 5 p.m. April 27.

“I don’t know much about them,” McClintock said of the Ironwood Ridge team. “I went down [to Scottsdale/Phoenix] and looked at their doubles team play [at state]. I’m focused on what we can do, and what our strengths are. They’re coming to play us, and we’ve had a really good season.

“We’re playing better than we did at the beginning of the year, and peaking at the right time. The state tournament really helped us last week to come together as a team.”



