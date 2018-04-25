PV Grand Prix scheduled for Memorial Day weekend

Arizona Off-Road Promotions and the Town of Prescott Valley are hosting the Blud Lubricants Prescott Valley Grand Prix outside the Prescott Valley Event Center over Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-27.

The weekend will feature bikes, quads and UTVS of all ages and skill levels, according to a news release.

The weekend will be a great event for spectators. Everyone is encouraged to register and attend this event, which is part of the 2018 AZOP season. Registration will start Friday, May 25, outside the Event Center. Races will be all day May 26-27 with tickets sold at the gate.



Race or just come to watch all the entertainment. It will be a weekend full of fun for everyone!

For more information on times, fees, classes and location visit www.azopracing.com or contact Kyle at kyle@azopracing.com.

Blud Lubricants is the main sponsor, and the Grand Prix is presented by Connelly Electrical and Mechanical.