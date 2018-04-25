Two poetry events at PV Library ends Poetry Month

Poetry Month activities at the Prescott Valley Public Library will conclude with a free poetry reading from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 28, in the Glassford Hill Room at the library.

This is an Open Mic poetry reading open to anyone wanting to read poems they have written, or a favorite poem by another author. A maximum time limit of five minutes will apply so everyone can get a chance at the microphone.

From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, the library hosts an Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering event, “You Just Can’t See Him from the Road,” in the third-floor Crystal Room. This presentation celebrates the cowboy’s place in Arizona culture and lore.

Poetry and music of the working cowboy will be performed by Dean Cook of Prescott Valley, Joe Konkel of Paulden and Don Fernwalt of Mayer. The Arizona Cowboy Poet Gathering is in its 35th year, bringing performers to the Prescott area from all over the country to preserve the life and culture of the working cowboy.

The event is free to the public, for all ages, and requires no registration.