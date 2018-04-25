What do these have in common: hikers, readers, eaters, history buffs?

Budget talks and springtime, they go hand in hand — or maybe hand out. This is the time of year when community organizations come before council members and ask for money.

At the April 17 Dewey-Humboldt Town Council meeting, five requests for funding came up for discussion only to familiarize council members with the requests before they approve a budget later in June.

The Friends of the Dewey-Humboldt Library had a loyal volunteer who worked about 16 hours a week without pay for five years. She has been unable to continue since January, said Sandra Goodwin, FOL president.

The county library manager, because the building is two stories, cannot help patrons on the upper level and direct events on the lower level at the same time. When she is in her office downstairs, she cannot serve patrons at the checkout desk upstairs.

“The mission of the Friends is to provide supplies and programs that the county cannot, but they are not there to conduct basic library functions,” Goodwin wrote in her request.

The Friends are asking the town to pay for a part-time employee for 16 hours per week. Town Manager Tom Miller said town staff would oversee the employee. Most of the work would take place during the library’s regular hours; however, there may be some adjustments when helping with the used book sales and other events.

If approved for the budget, the town will advertise the position with a pay range of minimum wage to about $11.50 per hour, no benefits, Miller said.

Next door to the library is the Dewey-Humboldt Community Center, which has experienced an attrition of programs and attendance, the town manager said.

“It’s not able to support, on an ongoing basis, many of the programs without some help, people to do the work and be present,” Miller said. JW Mitchell, who operated and constructed the center, and his wife are unable to do the work involved with food service, the food bank and programing events.

The council will look at funding a 16-hour position for someone to be a regular contact point and to help the programs move forward. One need is for a Meals on Wheels program that could be contracted out.

“There’s a lot of need for activity in the center, but we don’t have the ability to generate a constant presence and stimulate the programs,” Miller said.

The town’s Open Space and Trails Committee is requesting $15,000 to construct a hiking/biking path on the town’s unused right-of-way along the south end of Foothill Drive extending to Lazy River Drive.

This project, already used as a “social trail,” would need minor grading, installation of a culvert, and a bench.

“Walkers can often be seen using this path as a nature path or shortcut,” Goodwin, OSAT chair, wrote in her request.

Council member Victoria Wendt submitted a request for $5,000 to improve the intersection of Merrill and Cranberry roads in the Blue Hills to assist in drainage.

David Nystrom, president of the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society, would like the town to be a sponsor for the Agua Fria Festival for $2,500 as it has in the past, and consider budgeting additional funds that would most likely go toward increased publicity.

The town formerly gave money to the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society Museum, which closed when the building was sold.

“Without a physical museum for members of the community to visit, we are not requesting funding in that regard since there is no apparent direct benefit back to the town,” Nystrom wrote. He would, however, accept a contribution to support the society’s mission, outreach programs, or storage of artifacts. The group is discussing a partnership with Mortimer Farms for a display of the town’s farming and mining history.

Budget meetings are slated to begin next month with final approval in June.

In other action, the council:

• Approved the annual chip seal overlay project to Earth Resources for $179,986.

• Discussed the revised Nuisance Abatement Ordinance and provided Attorney Susan Goodwin with further direction.