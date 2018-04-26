Manufactured home in Dewey destroyed by fire early Thursday morning

At 3:19 a.m. Thursday morning, April 26, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire in Dewey on Manzanita Blvd, according to CAFMA officials. The first arriving crew found a 1000 square foot manufactured home already about 50 percent involved in fire.

The one occupant home at the time of the fire was able to escape uninjured with her dog prior to firefighters arriving, CAFMA officials said.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, but most of the contents in the home were beyond saving.

The only room that wasn’t significantly damaged was a back bedroom with its door closed.

“This was proof of how crucial it is to shut doors on your way out and how that prevents fire spread to other portions of the home,” CAFMA officials posted on their Facebook page.

The emergency response included four engines, one water tender, one battalion chief, one support unit and one fire investigator for a total of 15 personnel.

Assistance was also received from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Public Service and the Arizona Crisis Team. The Prescott Fire Department helped as well by covering for calls in the Prescott Valley area during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.