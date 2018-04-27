Fire destroys home along Cranberry Road in Dewey

A home near the intersection of Cranberry Road and Tonto Drive is considered a complete loss after a fire midday Thursday, April 27.

Initially reported as a wildland fire, firefighter crews with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) arrived on scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. to find a log-cabin type home already about 50 percent involved in fire, according to CAFMA Chief Scott Freitag.

“No one was home,” Freitag said. “The dad was at work, the kids were at the grandparents, and the mom was on a trip somewhere, so nobody was around to call it in sooner.”

Four firefighter crews responded, as did three water tenders, because the area is known not to have any fire hydrants.



“They shuttled water from Lucky’s up to the home,” Freitag said.

Crews worked the incident for several hours and eventually brought in a backhoe to turn over some of the soil around the home to eliminate any risk of residual heat igniting a grass fire after the crews left, Freitag said.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.



The blaze is the third to claim a home in the Dewey area since April 8.