Bradshaw’s Turner, Calia fall in state doubles quarterfinal

GLENDALE — Bradshaw Mountain boys’ tennis’ fourth-seeded tandem of Dawson Turner and Tyler Calia were eliminated in the AIA Division II state doubles tournament quarterfinals Friday night at Paseo Racquet Center, losing in straight sets to Notre Dame Prep’s Kaden Macor and Max Bilyk.

Turner and Calia were unbeaten on the 2018 season going into Friday. They finished with a 15-1 record after suffering a 6-2, 6-1 setback to Macor and Bilyk.

On April 20 Turner and Calia received a first-round bye in state doubles. They subsequently bested Desert Edge (6-2, 6-1) in the second round and Shadow Mountain (6-1, 6-1) in the third. Ironically, Notre Dame Prep handed the Bears (14-1 overall team record) their first and only team loss of the season March 28 in Prescott Valley.

UP NEXT

The postseason is not over for Bradshaw Mountain. The Bears resume play as the No. 5 seed in the Division II state team tournament when they visit fourth-seeded Nogales for a quarterfinals match at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 2.

The Bradshaw-Nogales winner advances to the state semifinals at 9 a.m. Friday, May 4, at Paseo Racquet Center, 6268 Thunderbird Road in Glendale.

