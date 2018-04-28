Casa Grande eliminates Bradshaw softball in state’s 1st round

CASA GRANDE — Three days after dominating Peoria in a state play-in round game at home, Bradshaw Mountain’s softball team was eliminated by Casa Grande, 11-5, in the first round of the AIA’s 4A State Tournament Saturday morning.

The 10th-seeded Bears, who returned to state for the first time in two years, struggled in the field defensively against No. 7 Casa Grande’s offense on the Cougars’ home field. Casa Grande led 6-1 in the fourth inning. Bradshaw rallied in the sixth, cutting the deficit to 6-5 by plating four runs on three hits.

However, in the bottom of the sixth, the Cougars scored five more runs to take control, winning their seventh straight game.

“We played four tough innings on both sides of the ball, but committed too many errors on routine plays that let the game get away from us,” Bradshaw Mountain coach Sharon Haese said.

At the dish, the Bears tallied 11 hits, led by freshman Kaylee Ragan, who was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Freshman Yesenia Gomez (2 for 3, double, run scored), Madisen Duryea (2 for 3, double, RBI) and Cailee Morgan (double, RBI) also contributed.

With the victory, Casa Grande earned a trip to No. 2 seed Apache Junction, where the Cougars hope to stay alive in the second round at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 1. Ironically, Apache Junction handed the Cougars their only power-point loss of the season, a 4-1 decision April 9 in Casa Grande.

Bradshaw Mountain, which defeated Peoria, 9-2, April 25 in Prescott Valley, finished the 2018 season with a 13-7 record in power-point games. Casa Grande, the Desert Sky region champion, improved to 19-1.

“Our team matured and grew a lot this year, and I am proud of them,” Haese said. “Hopefully, this will give us the confidence to finish those close games we let get away from us. We will be a strong contender for a region championship and as a state contender next year.”