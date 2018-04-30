Fugitive arrested by law enforcement agencies

A 51-year-old man was arrested Friday, April 27, for an outstanding felony warrant on aggravated assault, authorities said.

Paul Luke Phillips, from the Yavapai County Area was located and arrested about 4:30 p.m. by officers of the Prescott Valley Police Department, the Arizona Department and Public Safety, and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in the Poland Junction area of Yavapai County.

Phillips was wanted by law enforcement for an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated assault issued out of the Prescott Justice of the Peace andmultiple felony counts of aggravated harassment and stalking. When Philips was located and arrested he was also found to be in possession of multiple firearms.

The Prescott Valley Police Department had a total of eight open cases on Paul Phillips.

After being apprehended, Paul Phillips was transported and booked into the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility located in Prescott, Arizona.

— The Daily Courier