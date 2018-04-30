Missing, endangered 14-year-old girl located

UPDATE, 6:00 a.m. May 1:

"Early this morning, Sarah returned home," Yavapai County Sheriff's spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn reported.

"She is safe and being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries."

ORIGINAL POST:

A 14-year-old girl named Sarah Lynn Smith has not been seen since 9 p.m. Sunday, April 29.

She was reported as having run away from her Cordes Lakes home in the 16000 block of South White Rock Lane and did not show up to school on Monday, April 30, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO).

“Sarah may be despondent and thus the ongoing effort to find her along with public notice,” said Dwight D’Evelyn, YCSO spokesperson.

Sarah is white, about 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with green eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. She may be wearing two ‘choker’ style black necklaces. She usually wears glasses, but they were found at the house. It’s unknown what else she may be wearing at this time.

Deputies are checking with family and friends to determine if there could be an intended destination.

If anyone has knowledge of Sarah’s whereabouts, please call the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 928-771-3260.



The Courier will update this story as soon as Sarah is found.