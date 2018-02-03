‘Backpack Full of Cash’ documentary to air Feb. 5

Prescott Education Advocacy Council, in collaboration with Save Our Schools Arizona, will screen “Backpack Full of Cash,” a documentary in the Mile High Middle School Hendrix Auditorium at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5.

Doors open at 5:35 p.m. and the school is located at 300 S. Granite St. in Prescott.

“Backpack Full of Cash” is a film based on interviews with leading experts in public education and democracy, particularly about the growing impact of privatization on K-12 schools. This documentary offers an opposite perspective from the film, “Waiting for Superman” that pushed education reformers mantra that American public education is broken, bad teachers are the problem, and only the private sector can fix it.

Narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Matt Damon, the timely new documentary explores the real cost of privatizing America’s public schools. It takes viewers into the world of market-based education “reform,” according to a news release.

The film’s fundamental concern: “Why dismantle our public school system? Instead, why not make it work for every child?”

The documentary follows the tumultuous 2013-14 school year in Philadelphia and other cities where public education – starved of resources and undermined by privatization – is at risk. This story is being replicated across the country. The film makes the case for public education as a basic civil right.

The film features genuine heroes like the principals, teachers, activists, parents and most hearteningly, students who are fighting for their education.

The local advocacy council hopes that through this film conversations are started about education for all children with equity, opportunity and transparency, the news release states. The hope is that all viewers find the film inspiring, and take action to strengthen – not abandon – today’s system of public education.