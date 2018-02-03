Yavapai Exceptional Industries expands headquarters

In early January, Yavapai Exceptional Industries (YEI) expanded its Washington Avenue Headquarters, adding the 3,000-square-foot "440" Activity and Ancillary Service Center, which Executive Director Brad Newman said will accommodate participants from all three YEI! Employment, Training, and Activity Centers in a variety of programs and activities.



"Ancillary programs at YEI! are developed to encourage independence, integration, employability, and personal safety," Newman said. "With 178 YEI guys and gals currently enrolled, now we've got the space to encourage their growth."

The "440" Activity and Ancillary Services Center features: a cardio room, kitchen, classroom space, where nutrition classes will take place, computer skills lab, several smart TVs (donated by the Whalen family in Flagstaff), and the new, upgraded, energy-efficient server for all three YEI! facilities.

Newman said the expansion of the Washington Avenue Headquarters was a community project, and several organizations "were generous in the extreme conversion of the space," Newman said: Prescott Charities manages the financial aspects and building maintenance, and several local companies contributed, as well. Totally Floored of Prescott Valley provided new flooring, Engrained Cabinetry and EuroTech Cabinets provided cabinetry, Quality Maytag supplied kitchen appliances, Carlos Aguilera Custom Painting provided painting services and Prescott Plumbing upgraded the plumbing.

Newman said the building has previously housed The Blind Center (until it closed its doors) and Arizona's Children Association (until it outgrew the space and moved).

YEI! is a charitable organization founded in 1974 to support adults with disabilities living in the Central Highlands by providing them with job training, employment, volunteer placements, and support services. The "Developmental Employment" program at YEI! includes the award-winning "Community Contribution Corps" and has been continually accredited at the highest level of service by the National Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities since 1978.

Information provided by YEI!