Birth Announcements: Week of Feb. 4, 2018

Cassian Lee Sotelo, a 6 lb., 9 oz. boy, was born Thursday, Feb. 1, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Nina Caliguire and Anthony Sotelo of Prescott Valley.

Elijah Guy Steck, an 8 lb., 12 oz. boy, was born Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jessica and Eric Steck of Prescott Valley.

Lucy Rhyan Stoneman, a 7 lb., 4 oz. girl, was born Thursday, Jan. 25, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Chelsea and Nathan Stoneman of Prescott Valley.

Tennessee Timothy Thomas, an 8 lb., 2 oz. boy, was born Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Amanda and Mark Thomas, Sr. of Mayer.