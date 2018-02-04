Obituary: Yonova Muncy Churchill

Yonova Muncy Churchill, 84, went west for her final flight on Jan. 25, 2018, and was met at the gate by her beloved husband, Richard “Dick” Churchill. She was born to Herbert “Hub” Gayle and Viola Irene Harrison Muncy in Atoka, New Mexico, on May 28, 1933. She is also predeceased by her brother, Gayle and half-brother, Delbert.

The Muncys moved to Arizona in 1939, living first in Globe and then settling in Phoenix. Yonova graduated from West High School and Arizona State College, where she majored in home economics and education. Yonova and Dick married in 1955 and were blessed by three children: Karen, Dale, and Brian.

Throughout her life, Yonova was an active wife and mother, supporting her daughter as a Girl Scout leader and her sons through tournament water skiing. She was the hostess extraordinaire who could throw together a banquet or a barbecue in a matter of hours for large gatherings of teenaged snow skiers or veteran war-bird pilots. With Dick, she traveled around the country to air shows and “barnstormed” in his 1939 T-6 airplane and the then Confederate Air Force’s B-17, “The Sentimental Journey.” She also enjoyed trips around the country to visit her daughter, and they traveled together in Europe, Asia, and North America.

After her husband’s death in 1997, she and her mother moved to Prescott. There, Yonova spent many years as a volunteer at the Sharlot Hall Museum and served on the Prescott Indian Art Market committee. In addition, Yonova was a wonderful pie baker, often making a dozen for a holiday gathering, and an avid gardener known for her exquisite roses. She was the proud grandmother of Cody, Collin, Hunter, William and Katherine.

An open listener with sage advice, level-headed in an emergency, and blessed with a surprisingly devilish streak of humor, she was loved by generations, and “Mom” to all.

Information provided by survivors.