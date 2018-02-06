Bears rout Prescott in season finale

Conference play-in games scheduled for Thursday

Mica Nellis scored 13 points, Delanie Clark narrowly missed a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds and the Bradshaw Mountain girls’ basketball beat cross-town rival Prescott 50-30 on Tuesday night.

It is the fifth win in the last six games for the No. 15-ranked Bears (15-10, 8-4 Grand Canyon), which now await seeding into a 4A conference play-in game Thursday.

“We really wanted this game and played really hard,” Bradshaw Mountain head coach Rick Haltom said via text message Tuesday night.

Nellis added six assists to her point total, while Rylee Bundrick scored 11 points for Bradshaw Mountain, which used a 15-3 second-quarter run to put the Badgers away.

For No. 23-ranked Prescott (10-15, 3-9 Grand Canyon), Theresa Gutierrez led the Badgers with 14 points, while Molly Courtright had seven points and seven rebounds. Abby Chartier scored five points.

UP NEXT

With the conference play-in games set for Thursday, both Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain await seeding. If the power point standings hold, Prescott would travel to No. 10 Rio Rico and the Bears would host No. 18 Saguaro. Both games are set for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.

If the Bears stay at No. 15 and host a game, they will play at Bradshaw Mountain east campus due to a scheduling conflict, according to Haltom.

Winners of the conference play-in round punch their ticket to the state tournament, which is set for first-round action Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Email bbergner@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.