Embry-Riddle women ranked among Top 25 for 1st time in program history

Burke: ‘I would say we’re slightly ahead of schedule’

After nine straight wins, including a big victory over Cal-Pac rival UC-Merced this past weekend to gain sole possession of first place in the conference, the Embry-Riddle women’s basketball team earned its first Top 25 ranking in program history Tuesday morning.

A panel of NAIA coaches across the country released their fifth pole of the 2017-18 campaign, with Embry-Riddle cracking the Top 25 with 57 votes.

The No. 24-ranked Eagles (20-3, 10-1 Cal-Pac) are among four schools in Arizona that play NAIA Division II basketball, which include Ottawa-Arizona, Benedictine-Mesa and Arizona Christian.

Embry-Riddle is the first Cal-Pac school ranked in the Top 25 during regular season play. UC-Merced, receiving votes this week but on the outside looking in, were preseason Top 25.

“I would say we’re slightly ahead of schedule,” second-year Embry-Riddle head coach Becky Burke said Tuesday when asked if she expected to be a Top 25 in just year two of the program. “I envisioned this program a certain way. I had pretty high goals and expectations. But these girls, they’ve been able to translate what we are asking for to the floor so quickly. I’m so excited for them.”

Burke, a former Louisville guard who led the Cardinals to a Final Four in 2008-2009 before losing to UConn in the national championship, believes the group of players she has are the type of kids that won’t let a Top 25 ranking become a “distraction” or inflate their egos.

“Today, we sat them down and talked with them about it. This is the standard we’ve set for ourselves, but we have a lot to do yet,” Burke said. “It’s important to stay humble.”

A group of NAIA coaches from around the country produce eight polls a season, including a preseason poll and a final poll before the national tournament begins.

UP NEXT

The Eagles have three road games left on the regular season schedule before the Cal-Pac Conference Championship Tournament begins Sunday, Feb. 25, at UC-Maritime in Vallejo, California.

Embry-Riddle is scheduled to travel south to play Benedictine-Mesa (14-10, 7-4 Cal-Pac) on Saturday, Feb. 10. The Eagles beat the Redhawks 72-56 back on Dec. 7. Tipoff Saturday is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Embry-Riddle than travels to Lancaster, California, to play Antelope Valley on Thursday, Feb. 15, and La Sierra on Saturday, Feb. 17.

