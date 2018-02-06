NAZ Suns claim former Indiana Pacers forward Levoy Allen off waivers

Add Tyrell Corbin from available player pool; waive Andrews

Hours before tipoff between Northern Arizona and Rio Grande Valley at the Prescott Valley Event Center, the Suns made three roster moves Tuesday afternoon.

Northern Arizona (15-18) acquired forward Levoy Allen and guard Tyrell Corbin to help solidify a roster that had just eight healthy players available during the last two games.

In a related move, the club waived forward Zach Andrews, who was signed just five days ago.

At 6-foot-9, 260 pounds, Allen was claimed off waivers by Northern Arizona, having played the last six years in the NBA, most recently with the Indiana Pacers.

Allen was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 50th overall selection in the 2011 NBA Draft, playing in 171 regular season games and making 54 starts. He was traded in February 2014 to Indiana along with Evan Turner in exchange for Danny Granger.

The 29-year-old averaged 4.8 points and rebounds in 388 career games. Allen played in 25 career playoff games, making it as far as the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013-14 with Indiana.

Allen joins former teammate Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson in Prescott Valley. The two played at Temple from 2009 to 2011. Allen averaged 10.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game in his collegiate career.

As for Corbin, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Salt Lake City, Utah, was added by the Suns via the available player pool. Before playing collegiately UC-Davis and eventually at California State Bakersfield, Corbin led Salt Lake Community College to the second round of the NJCAA National Championship Tournament.

Corbin is the son of current Phoenix Suns assistant coach, Tyrone Corbin.

Allen isn’t expected to play Tuesday night against the Vipers.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Email bbergner@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.