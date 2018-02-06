Roughriders sweep Paradise Valley, stay unbeaten in ACCAC

Yavapai College’s softball team won its fifth straight game by shutout, sweeping winless Paradise Valley Community College, 13-0 and 8-0, Tuesday afternoon in Phoenix to improve its record to 10-3 overall and 4-0 in the ACCAC.

In their Game 1 victory, the Roughriders scored six runs in the first inning, three in the second and four in the fourth to take control in a run-ruled five frames.

Yavapai plated its 13 runs on 13 hits, led by Makayla Guerra (2 for 3, double, two RBIs), Neenah Pangilinan (2 for 4, double, run scored, RBI), Jaydee Boursaw (2 for 3, two runs scored, two RBIs) and Brianna Griffiths (2 for 3, RBI, run scored).

Roughriders’ freshman starting pitcher Jaya Allen hurled 3-1/3 hitless innings, registering nine strikeouts and issuing two walks for the win. Santana Parra came on in relief, tossing 1-2/3 scoreless frames, allowing three hits and fanning one. She had no walks.

Paradise Valley CC starter Karlee Leyvas sustained the loss, allowing nine runs, all earned, on nine hits and walking six in 2-1/3 innings.

In Game 2, Yavapai again won in a run-ruled five innings, scoring its eight runs on 13 hits. The Roughriders, who stranded seven, plated three runs in the first inning and five in the fourth.

Yavapai sophomore starting pitcher Kiana Spencer garnered the victory, hurling five innings of shutout ball, surrendering four hits while striking out four and allowing no walks.

Paradise Valley starter Yessika Galaz suffered the setback, allowing eight runs, all earned, on 13 hits, fanning five and walking one on 98 pitches in five frames.

At the dish for the Roughriders, Boursaw sparkled once more, going 2 for 3 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored. Guerra (2 for 2, two doubles, two RBIs, run scored), Katelyn Kubitschek (2 for 3, double, two runs scored) and Shelby Hotchkiss (2 for 3, RBI, run scored).

UP NEXT

Yavapai plays host to rival Pima CC for its home-opening ACCAC doubleheader at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday at Lower Bill Vallely Field in Prescott.

Paradise Valley (0-6 overall, ACCAC) welcomes in Arizona Western College for another league twin-bill at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday in Phoenix.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.