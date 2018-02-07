Off-road racing returns Feb. 17-18

America’s best off-road motorcycle racers are coming to Prescott Valley to battle it out during President’s Day weekend, Feb. 17-18, at the Rough Rider 100. Champions of the modern day saddle are coming to compete in the historic region of Prescott Valley, once known as Lonesome Valley where men like Capt. Bucky O’Neill and Col. William Glassford “toughed it out” following the arrival of some of the first homesteaders and pioneer ranchers of the 1870’s — the Fain family.

The off-road motorcycle race, being held on land owned by Fain Land and Cattle and Tim Hendrickson, will have competitors fighting for a $10,000 cash prize, a $4,000 bronze statue and the title “U.S. Army Rough Rider Champion.” Dozens of champions from the western U.S. and the East Coast, recognized by the premiere sanctioning body — the American Motorcycle Association, men and women, will meet and do battle on the rocky, sandy ravines of Lynx Creek in Prescott Valley. All talented. All equal. All hungry for the title, “Rough Rider Champion,” a news release states.

America’s Champion, Taylor Robert, the first American to lead the U.S. to victory in the International Six Day Enduro is favored to take home the prestigious “Bucky” O’Neill Statue. “It’s like getting in the ring with Mixed Martial Artist Conner McGreggor (MMA) for 3 hours… the strongest athlete is left standing,” said Robert when asked about the format.