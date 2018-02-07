Corridor Calendar: Week of Feb. 7

Produce will be Feb. 21 at the Community Center. Doors open at 7 a.m. and close at 9.



Valentine Day’s Lunch will be held at Mayer Meals on Wheels, 10051 S. Miami, at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. Bring your sweetheart for a sweetheart of a lunch.

February 17 is the Horseshoe Tournament and Meet & Greet your Cordes Lakes Community Association Board. This starts at noon and will be held at the intersection of Brahma and Fremont, near the Cordes Lakes Baseball Park. This is a free event and there will be food, drinks, games, activities, etc. Donations are greatly appreciated and will benefit the Association. If you need more information, contact Nick at 808-330-8287.

Spring Valley Library Ribbon Cutting ceremony will be held Feb. 28 at Mayer High School. The program will start at 1:30 p.m. Come and welcome this new addition to the community.

Register for the Meals on Wheels National Walk-a-Thon by calling them at 928-632-7511. This will be taking place on March 10.



St. Patrick’s Day at Meals on Wheels will be held March 16 with a “wearin’ of the green.” Serving starts at 11:30 a.m.



U.S. Flag retirement — A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday/Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.



PEER TUTOR is held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday after school at the Cordes Lakes Library. Stop in for help or call 928-632-5492 for more information.

Self-paced Sign Language class is available at the Cordes Lakes Library, 15989 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.



WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 7 p.m. to either eat there or takeout.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meed at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Story Time at Cordes Lakes Library is EVERY Saturday at 10:30 a.m. This is followed by a movie.



Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the 1st and 3rd Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.



Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds their outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at member’s homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 South Highway 69.



American Legion meets on the third Friday of the month at 1:00 p.m. at Cordes Lakes Community Center.