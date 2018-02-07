HUSD Student of the Week: Ashton Smith

  • Originally Published: February 7, 2018 6 a.m.

    • The HUSD Student of the Week is Ashton Smith from Mrs. Erickson’s class at Granville Elementary. Ashton arrives at school each day with a smile, ready to learn.

    He is an enthusiastic learner and tackles new challenges eagerly with a positive attitude. Ashton exhibits amazing respect to all students and staff at our school. His kind, caring, and friendly character makes him a role model for all students.

    Ashton’s growth mindset shows in everything he does, which makes him a very successful student in the third grade!

    Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.

