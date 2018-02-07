Police Blotter: Week of Feb. 7, 2018

  • Originally Published: February 7, 2018 5:45 a.m.

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Jan. 16 through Jan. 22. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the Police Department offices):

    Criminal damage, Tonto Way

    Theft, Highway 69

    Suspicious act, Highway 69

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Shoplifter, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Centre Court

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Highway 89A

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Stevens Drive

    Criminal damage, Nace Lane

    Non-injury accident, Calle Santa Cruz

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Hoffman Road

    Injury accident, Roundup Drive

    Burglary, Viewpoint Drive

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Harassment, Florentine Road

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Theft, Spouse Drive

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Kachina Place

    Non-injury accident, Debbie Drive

    Domestic, Constance Drive

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Viewpoint Drive

    Domestic, Tani Road

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Prescott Country Club Blvd.

    Narcotics, Cocopah Drive

    Non-injury accident, Ramada Lane

    Crimninal damage, Cinnabar Drive

    Domestic, Cornwall Road

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Sheridan Lane

    Stolen vehicle, Thrush Lane

    Criminal damage, Glassford Hill Road

    Domestic, Parent Road

    Fight, Thrush Lane,

    Assault, Copper Hill Road

