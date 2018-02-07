Police Blotter: Week of Feb. 7, 2018

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Jan. 16 through Jan. 22. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the Police Department offices):

Criminal damage, Tonto Way

Theft, Highway 69

Suspicious act, Highway 69

Harassment, Civic Circle

Shoplifter, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Centre Court

Harassment, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Highway 89A

Injury accident, Highway 69

Harassment, Civic Circle

Criminal damage, Stevens Drive

Criminal damage, Nace Lane

Non-injury accident, Calle Santa Cruz

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Fraud, Civic Circle

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Hoffman Road

Injury accident, Roundup Drive

Burglary, Viewpoint Drive

Harassment, Civic Circle

Harassment, Florentine Road

Harassment, Civic Circle

Fraud, Civic Circle

Theft, Civic Circle

Theft, Spouse Drive

Burglary, Civic Circle

Theft, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Kachina Place

Non-injury accident, Debbie Drive

Domestic, Constance Drive

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Viewpoint Drive

Domestic, Tani Road

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Prescott Country Club Blvd.

Narcotics, Cocopah Drive

Non-injury accident, Ramada Lane

Crimninal damage, Cinnabar Drive

Domestic, Cornwall Road

Fraud, Civic Circle

Criminal damage, Sheridan Lane

Stolen vehicle, Thrush Lane

Criminal damage, Glassford Hill Road

Domestic, Parent Road

Fight, Thrush Lane,

Assault, Copper Hill Road