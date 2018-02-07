Prescott Valley in Brief: Origami classes in February

Origami classes in February

Learn the rewarding pastime of origami. The Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle, is offering a four-week class, meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays (continuing Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22). Learn basic key origami folds to prepare for complicated folds. Practice following instructions to create beautiful and majestic patterns of different types of animals and other nature totems. An opportunity to complete an origami mobile project will be available for those who are interested.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Register online at pvlib.net, Creative Aging Classes. Classes are held in the library’s Glassford Hill Room. For more information, call 928-759-6189.

This LSTA project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Library Friends book sale Feb. 9-10

The first 2018 Friends of the Prescott Valley Public Library Book sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10. There will be lots of fiction and non-fiction and, for the first time in many years, a significant young adult collection for sale. Stop by the library and browse through the selection. For more information, call 928-759-3096.

Diabetes focus of workshop series

Start the new year off right by participating in the Diabetes Self-Management Program, a workshop designed to help those with diabetes better control their health offers six sessions.

The workshop is free. Sessions will be held Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. ending Feb. 22, at the New Horizons Disability Empowerment Systems, 9400 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley.

These sessions, held once a week for 2.5 hours, are facilitated by two trained leaders, one or both of whom have a health condition themselves. This is not a lecture course and sessions are highly interactive. Caregivers and family members are welcome to attend.

Topics include: eating healthy, physical activity, hyper/hypoglycemia, foot care, monitoring blood glucose, effective communication with your healthcare team and action planning.

Space is limited. To register, contact Rachel Mills at 928-442-5372.

Free well water testing in Dewey-Humboldt

Responding to an overwhelming demand following the first two rounds of the Well Water Testing Kit Program, the Town of Dewey-Humboldt is offering to residents of the town, who have not previously participated, free testing of drinking water sampling from local resident’s well systems.

While they last (first come, first served), sample bottles can be reserved in advance for pickup at Town Hall from 8 a.m. until noon, Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 21-23. Residents are encouraged to return the filled bottles the same day they are picked up, but they must be returned by noon on Friday, Feb. 23 in order to be transported to Nortest Analytical Laboratories in Flagstaff for testing.

Nortest Laboratories will email the results directly to participating residents when testing is completed.

Drinking water testing includes copper, lead and arsenic.

RSVP to Steven Brown or Beth Evans at 928-632-7362 to reserve your water sample kit, indicating the day you will pick up the kit.

Spaghetti dinner and raffle is Feb. 24

The American Legion Gary Streeter Post 108 Auxiliary, of Prescott Valley, would like to invite members of the community to join us for a special spaghetti dinner which will include a raffle, silent auctions and door prizes from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer, Prescott Valley.



The cost of the dinner is $10 each. The raffle is being held for a military statue and tickets for the raffle can be purchased for $5 each or five for $20. The proceeds from the event will be used to sponsor our candidates to Girl’s State in the summer. To obtain tickets for this event, call 928-759-9385.

Qigong class at library Feb. 24

The Prescott Valley Public Library is hosting a Qigong workshop. Dennis and Gerry will be teaching a Qigong class for all ages and fitness levels. There will be an introduction on Qigong, followed by different flowing forms. There will also be several advanced students there for everyone to watch and follow. The class will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, third-floor Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive.

For more information, call 928-759-3040. This is a free event. No registration required.

Introduction to computers this month

Prescott Valley Public Library is offering a three-week class from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 13, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27. In this fun, hands-on course you will learn all the basic computer skills including using the mouse and keyboard, working with Microsoft Windows 7 and 10, using Microsoft Word, surfing the internet and using email. This course is ideal for someone who has a little experience with the computer but wants to know more.

Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Computer Classes. Classes are held in the library’s PC Lab, 7401 E Civic Circle. For more information, call 928-759-6187.

Book clubs meet, discuss

The PVPL Afterthoughts Book Club will start in February by reading and discussing “A Man Called Ove” a novel by Fredrik Backman. The group will meet each month at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday. Book clubs prove that books bring people together and this is a perfect time to join our book club.

On March 27, “The Storied Life of AJ Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin will be discussed.

For February the PVPL Book Club will be reading and discussing “Swing Time” a novel by Zadie Smith. This group meets each month 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday. Pick up your copy and join them on Feb. 15.

The following books will be discussed:

March 15 - “The Light Between Oceans” by M. Stedman.

April 19 - “Small Great Things” by Jodie Picoult.

Free tax preparation service

Catholic Charities has expanded the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in the Prescott area. Free tax prep services offered by IRS certified volunteers are being held at the Prescott Valley library, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. Appointments are recommended. Call 928-460-9895.

HUSD offers parent workshops this month

HUSD offers the following parent education workshops during February:

• Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Feb. 20, at HUSD Family Resource Center, Rm. 422, 6411 N. Robert Road. Come join us for coffee, conversation, resources and support.

• First Five Years, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Feb. 13, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27, at Bright Futures Preschool, 6411 N. Robert Road. This 3-part workshop is geared towards those raising children under the age of 5. The series will give helpful parenting tips on listening, following directions and everyday discipline issues. Childcare will be provided.

• Parenting the Love and Logic Way, 10 a.m. to noon, Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22, at HUSD Family Resource Center, Room 422, 6411 N. Robert Road. This 3-part class is for parents and caregivers of children of all ages. Learn ways to reduce stress, make your child more responsible and improve communication. Childcare is not available for this workshop.

• Parenting Traumatized Children, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Feb. 8, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22, at Coyote Springs Elementary Library, 6625 N. Cattletrack Road. This 3-part class is designed to provide parents/guardians and anyone who works with children specific structure and behavioral interventions to address the needs of traumatized children. Free childcare is available for all 3 classes.

RSVP to Kelly Lee at 928-759-5109 or Kelly.lee@humboldtunified.com.

Town looking for volunteers

Board of Adjustment

This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring general knowledge of zoning concepts and Town Codes. Applicants must live and reside within the Town of Prescott Valley.

The purpose of this Board is to interpret and enforce town code regarding zoning and code regulations.

Applications are available at the town manager’s office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Daughters of the Confederacy offer scholarship

United Daughters of the Confederacy, Johnny Reb Chapter 2674, has a scholarship award of $500 for female students with a 3.0 GPA. The applicant must be a lineal descendant of a Confederate ancestor. The application deadline is March 1. Contact Kay Harlan, President, at 928-717-7246 for more information.

Home radon testing kits back in stock

If you’re looking for a free radon testing kit for your home, the Yavapai County Contractors Association has them back in stock as of Tuesday, Jan. 30.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) designated January as Radon Action Month in 1999. It’s intended to remind people that radon is dangerous and that they should test their home for it.

While radon levels in Arizona are generally low, there are several hot spots throughout the state. Some of the more prominent radon hot spots include parts of the Verde Valley and the Granite Dells near Prescott.

Free test kits are provided by the Arizona Radiation Regulatory Agency. The Yavapai County Contractors Association, located in Prescott at 810 E. Sheldon Street, carries a limited supply of them.

Call YCCA at 928-778-0040 for more information.

Studio Tour puts out call for artists

The Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour is now accepting applications for the 11th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour, which will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5, 6 and 7.

Applications are available on the Studio Tour website: www.PrescottStudioTour.com. If you would like more information, please email: info@PrescottStudioTour.com.

The Studio Tour is open to all artists in the quad-city area: Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer and the surrounding areas.

This is a juried show. The application deadline is April 6. Participation fee is $150 if application is received by the Early Bird deadline of March 16 or $175 if not received until the final deadline of April 6.

Mediums include ceramics; digital art; drawing/pastels; furniture; glass; jewelry; metal; mixed media; acrylic, oil and watercolor painting; photography; printmaking; sculpture; textiles/wearables and woodworking.

If juried into the Tour, artists may choose to be in their own studio, be a host studio for other juried artists, or be included in another host studio.

Last year this free, self-guided tour featured 59 juried artists at 39 private studios throughout the Quad Cities. These artists exhibit locally, nationally and internationally. Photos and information about last year’s Tour can be found on the Studio Tour website.

‘Sleeping Beauty’ is at college Feb. 8

A nationally renowned dance company. A timeless tale of love. Graceful performances and stunning visuals, in a family-friendly story that ends on a prince’s kiss. It all comes together Thursday night, Feb. 8, when the Atlantic City Ballet’s Sleeping Beauty visits Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

Atlantic City Ballet will sweep audiences away with this elegant and poignant telling of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale. Cursed by a vengeful fairy, young Princess Aurora is tricked into a slumber set to last 100 years. Her only hope — and the hope of her entire kingdom — rests on her true love’s ability to find and wake her with a redemptive kiss.

Sleeping Beauty performs at 7 p.m. Thursday night, Feb. 8, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, in Prescott. Contact the YCPAC Box Office at 928-776-2000 or visit www.ycpac.com for tickets.

Memory loss, dementia basics topic of Feb. 8 talk

“The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia & Alzheimer’s Disease” is a free Senior Connection presentation at noon, Thursday, Feb. 8, at Prescott Valley Christian Church, 7655 E. Long Look Drive.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are not a normal part of aging. Presenter Carol White, Alzheimer’s Association, will provide information on causes and risk factors, the 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease, stages of the disease and treatment options, including drug and non-drug treatments that may help with cognitive and behavioral symptoms.

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us.

Infuse economics in everyday class

This interactive one day workshop will offer free curriculum resources with strategies and demonstrate how to use children’s literature, Playdough, movies, technology and games to teach ELA, math and social studies with economics!

Teachers new to VE will receive Virtual Economics (VE) Flash drive with 1,400 searchable lessons by grade level, concept and standards, valued at $160. Supply is limited and will be first come first serve - https://form.jotform.com/73444210080949

Do not miss this special program, and prizes! For K-6 teachers! From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, at YCESA, 2970 Centerpointe East Drive, Prescott.

Cost is $15; registration fee includes six hours of professional development, Virtual Economics 4.5 ($160 value) and lunch. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/73444210080949.

BYU Young Ambassadors perform Feb. 10

The BYU Young Ambassadors invites you to join in a celebration of home with the group’s new musical revue, “Welcome Home.”

A melodic kaleidoscope of family fun, Welcome Home delivers dynamic choreography, colorful costumes, and a lineup of international hits and popular Broadway show tunes, including songs from Ed Sheeran, the Beach Boys, Rascal Flatts, Frank Sinatra, “Footloose,” “The Wizard of Oz,” among others.

The BYU Young Ambassadors has toured in 68 countries over the last 46 years. The group, which includes a live 10-piece band that has performed in Brazil, China, and across the United States in 2017. BYU Young Ambassadors is produced by the School of Music in the College of Fine Arts and Communications at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah.

The performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott. Tickets are available on line at https://pam.byu.edu or at the Performing Arts Center box office.

Cooperative Extension offers pruning demo

It’s fruit tree pruning season and the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Yavapai County is offering two free deciduous fruit tree pruning demonstrations conducted by Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau. Come and learn why, when, and how to prune your backyard fruit trees. Demonstrations will cover apples, pears, plums, peaches, nectarines, cherries, and more. Fertilization, irrigation and fruit thinning will also be discussed.



Two pruning demonstrations are scheduled. The first will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Marmaduke Orchard, 3435 S Silver Road, Camp Verde. The second will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the McLandress Orchard, 850 S. Maricopa St., Chino Valley. It is not necessary to register — just come and learn.

Maps and directions to these workshops are available on the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension web site: cals.arizona.edu/yavapai/pruning/. Signs will be posted prior to the workshops to help participants find the locations. Follow Extension Agent, Jeff Schalau on Twitter (@jeffschalau) for timely information such as cancellations due to inclement weather.

Fundraiser to help homeless veterans

There will be a 3.5-mile Frozen Fun Run at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Yavapai College Performance Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Early registration is $20, while registering on the day of the race is $25.

Lace up your running shoes and come join us for a frosty non-competitive 3.5-mile run to benefit U.S. VETS-Prescott. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go directly to U.S. VETS-Prescott which houses vulnerable homeless veterans throughout the Quad Cities and Northern Arizona. Food and drinks will be provided after the run.

To register call 928-583-7204 or sign up the morning of the race at 8 a.m.

Dem Women host ‘Drink Liberally’ happy hour

The Democratic Women of the Prescott Area (DWPA) invites you to its no-host “Drink Liberally” Happy Hour, Tuesday, Feb. 13 on the Bashford Courts indoor patio of the Prescott Brewing Company at 130 W. Gurley St. From 4 to 6 p.m., DWPA members and nonmembers are invited to get to know their neighbors, enjoy lively conversation and happy-hour prices on food and beverages. RSVP to DWPA at info@demwomenprescottaz.com.