Prescott Valley medical office evacuated due to suspicious odor

Employees and customers of the Arizona Oncology Associates office complex, 3188 N. Windsong Drive in Prescott Valley, were evacuated from the facility late Monday morning, Jan. 29, due to a suspicious-odor call.

The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) responded to around 11 a.m. Upon their arrival, one person reported a sore throat and needed medical attention, according to a PVPD news release.

Once the building was evacuated, a hazardous material team examined the building. However, the cause of the odor could not be determined, and people were allowed to return to the facility at 1:20 p.m.