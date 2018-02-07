Prescott Valley medical office evacuated due to suspicious odor

Odor not identified, business continues as usual

Emergency personnel from Prescott Valley Police, Central Arizona Fire, Prescott Fire and Lifeline Ambulance responded to a potential hazardous material situation at the Windsong Medical Park on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Prescott Valley. (Photo by Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Emergency personnel from Prescott Valley Police, Central Arizona Fire, Prescott Fire and Lifeline Ambulance responded to a potential hazardous material situation at the Windsong Medical Park on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Prescott Valley. (Photo by Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Prescott Valley Tribune

  • Originally Published: February 7, 2018 6 a.m.

    • Employees and customers of the Arizona Oncology Associates office complex, 3188 N. Windsong Drive in Prescott Valley, were evacuated from the facility late Monday morning, Jan. 29, due to a suspicious-odor call.

    The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) responded to around 11 a.m. Upon their arrival, one person reported a sore throat and needed medical attention, according to a PVPD news release.

    Once the building was evacuated, a hazardous material team examined the building. However, the cause of the odor could not be determined, and people were allowed to return to the facility at 1:20 p.m.

    More like this story




    MOST READ