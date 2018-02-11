Birth Announcements: Week of Feb. 11, 2018

  • Originally Published: February 11, 2018 6 a.m.

  • Updated as of Monday, February 12, 2018 6:49 AM

    • Aingus Hadley Bentham, a 7 lb., 10 oz. boy, was born Saturday, Feb. 3, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Brianna and Thomas Bentham Jr. of Prescott.

    Allie Rae Elam, a 7 lb., 4 oz. girl, was born Sunday, Jan. 21, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Krista Kottke and Nolen Elam of Prescott Valley.

    Haisley Monroe Gauthier, a 6 lb., 12 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, Feb. 7, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Chelsey Krantz and Dominick Gauthier of Chino Valley.

    Eduard Ryno Zellie, a 7 lb., 14 oz. boy, was born Saturday, Feb. 3, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Thandi and Ryno Zellie of Prescott Valley.

