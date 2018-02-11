Dewey man graduates from US Marine Corps boot camp

Private 1st Class Terry L. White II, 19, of Dewey, graduated from the United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego on Jan. 5.

He is the son of Mr. Terry and Heidi White, grandson of Mr. Terry White Sr., Dr. and Mrs. James Wilhelm, and Ms. Carol White and Rick Bartels, and great-grandson to Helen P. Cleckner.

Private 1st Class White successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego as one of 80 recruits in Training Platoon Bravo Company 1035. While in recruit training Private 1st Class White accomplished Squad Leader and the lead rifle score out of 80 recruits.

Following 12 days home on leave he will report to Camp Pendleton for one month at Military Combat Training then Military Occupation Specialty School for electronics. Private 1st Class White will be stationed at Luke Air Force Base following training.

Private 1st Class White, one of the family’s five generations of Eagle Scouts, attended school in Prescott Valley.