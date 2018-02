Gerald L. Demorest, 73, a resident of Fort Wayne, Indiana, born Dec. 19, 1944, in Coldwater, Michigan, died Jan. 26, 2018. There will be no services. Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Please login on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.