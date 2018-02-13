Roughriders sweep Glendale, run winning streak to 9

Yavapai has outscored its opponents 87-8 during current streak

The Yavapai College softball team hit seven total home runs and scored 18 of their 20 runs on the day after the fifth inning in a doubleheader sweep over Glendale Community College on Tuesday afternoon.

Yavapai extends its winning streak to nine straight, with seven of the nine victories coming via the shutout. The Roughriders (14-3, 8-0 ACCAC) have outscored their last nine opponents 87-8.

GAME ONE

Makayla Guerra was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, Shelby Hotchkiss added three hits and Yavapai scored nine runs in the seventh inning to earn a 10-0 shutout over Glendale in game one of a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon.

Hotchkiss hit a home run, had two RBIs and scored twice, while Brianna Griffiths and Jaydee Boursaw each had two hits.

Jaya Allen toed the rubber for Yavapai, pitching a two-hit shutout on 13 strikeouts. She walked three and threw 124 pitches to earn the complete game.

GAME TWO

Griffiths was hit a pair of home runs and collected five RBIs, Guerra had two hits and the Roughriders blanked Glendale 10-0 after scoring nine runs in the fifth to close the deal in game two Tuesday afternoon.

Guerra hit a home run in the top of the fifth inning to spark the nine-run rally by Yavapai, which collected 11 hits as a team.

Santana Parra took the ball for the Roughriders, allowing no runs on three hits in five innings pitched. She needed only 45 total pitches to earn the complete game.

ACCAC HONORS

Guerra and Allen received ACCAC Player, and Pitcher of the Week awards, respectively, for their efforts on the field a week ago. The conference announced the awards Tuesday morning.

UP NEXT

Yavapai continues its eight-game road trip this weekend as the Roughriders travel to Mesa Community College for a doubleheader Saturday, Feb. 17. First pitch in game one is set for noon.

