Are changes ahead for Glassford Hill Road intersections?

Ten years ago, the Town of Prescott Valley named an access road off Glassford Hill Road in support of the ice hockey team, the Arizona Sundogs. The town’s event center is now the residence of the Northern Arizona Suns basketball team and council members will discuss a name change to “NAZ Suns Way” at its 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, study session.

Another agenda item concerning Glassford Hill Road is a discussion on the final Glassford Hill Road Intersection Safety Study available on the town’s website through the Feb. 15 council agenda.

The study looked at three intersections where traffic crossing or making left turns onto Glassford Hill Road occurred without a signal light. It looked at traffic volume, speed, crash history and possible alternatives if left turns are prohibited.

The report found a 10 percent higher traffic volume between Santa Fe Loop and Granville Parkway (southern intersection) than an earlier count, with a total 27,100 vehicles per day. Between Sundogs Boulevard and Lakeshore Drive, engineers recorded 26,300 vehicles per day, about 4 percent less than an earlier count.

Speed data at the northern section indicated traffic flow at an average 50 mph in the 45-mph speed zone, with 15 percent of vehicles exceeding 55 mph. At the southern end, traffic traveled at an average 31 to 37 mph in the 35-mph zone.

Crashes along Glassford Hill Road from Highway 69 to Highway 89A increased nearly 40 percent between 2014 and 2016. One crash resulted in a fatality; 32 percent involved at least one injury.

About half the crashes were rear-end collisions, common on roads where traffic frequently stops for signals or congestion. Left-turn crashes accounted for 16 percent of crashes; 13 percent were angle crashes (often broadside from failure to yield); 9 percent from same-direction sideswipes; and 8 percent were single-vehicle crashes.

No pedestrian or bicycle crashes were noted.

The study forecasts traffic loads in 2027, which indicate failure at the intersection of Glassford Hill Road and Highway 69. Major infrastructure improvements would be needed to accommodate the increase in traffic, the report states.

Closing some of the unsignalized intersections to left turns necessitates traffic taking alternative routes. At Panther Path, the suggested reroute is not possible because the connecting roadway is not a public street and is closed during certain times of the day.

Alternative routes at other intersections include making U-turns and traveling through residential neighborhoods.

Council members also will hear about the Community Fishing Program from the Arizona Game and Fish Department, and recognize the winners of the “I Love PV” poster contest.

Parks and Recognition staff will give a presentation on its usage statistics following a break for refreshments after which council will look at the traffic study.

Council meets in the Prescott Valley Public Library auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle.