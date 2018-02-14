Dunkin’ Donuts still coming to Prescott Valley

The Dunkin’ Donuts, set for the corner of Glassford Hill Road and Centre Court in Prescott Valley, has been delayed by various situations — including a couple of building plan changes — but is still on track for a groundbreaking by the end of March, said Ben Hooper, Prescott Valley’s Economic Development coordinator.

“I don’t have any reason to think that won’t happen,” he added.

The final development plan for Dunkin’ Donuts was approved by the Prescott Valley Town Council on Thursday, Aug. 10, according to Prescott Newspapers archives.

The building will have a drive-thru and its most accommodating access will be adjacent to the Hampton Inn. A traffic impact analysis has been done showing it will not negatively affect the area’s traffic flow, town officials said.

Other planned locations for Dunkin’ Donuts in northern Arizona include stores in Kingman, Bullhead City and Cottonwood; there are already stores in Flagstaff and Payson.