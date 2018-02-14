Enjoy an evening of cowboy poetry, music

Wagon Master Jim Buchanan will direct the Cowboy Poetry festivities, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at Little Dealer Little Prices, 2757 N. Truwood Drive, Prescott Valley.

The event includes country band, Rusty Pistols Reloaded, as well as dancing, refreshments and a raffle for a Western leather saddle.

Proceeds support of the Dewey-Humboldt Historical Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting, preserving and exhibiting our unique, local farming, ranching and mining history.

Participants can expect “a little bit of everything to make you smile,” including poetry that is described as heartwarming, philosophical, and Western lifestyle, with a few humorous anecdotes.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by mail and picked up at Will Call, from D-H Historical Society, P.O. Box 85, Humboldt, AZ 86329. For more information, call 928-277-5609 or 928-499-9972 or visit the website, www.deweyhumboldthistoricalsociety.org.