HUSD Student of the Week: Jessica

Jessica Warman is a second-grade student in Mrs. Spencer’s class at Humboldt Elementary and the Humboldt Unified School District’s Student of the Week.

Jessica has been displaying compassion and understanding toward her classmates. She helps our new students in a variety of ways in order to help them adjust to the new environment. She is also responsible in turning in her homework, being ready on a timely basis and is organized with her work and work space. She is a great addition to our class!

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.