Prescott Valley in Brief: Diabetes focus of workshop series

Diabetes focus of workshop series

Start the new year off right by participating in the Diabetes Self-Management Program, a workshop designed to help those with diabetes better control their health offers six sessions.

The workshop is free. Sessions will be held Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. ending Feb. 22, at the New Horizons Disability Empowerment Systems, 9400 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley.

These sessions, held once a week for 2.5 hours, are facilitated by two trained leaders, one or both of whom have a health condition themselves. This is not a lecture course and sessions are highly interactive. Caregivers and family members are welcome to attend.

Topics include: eating healthy, physical activity, hyper/hypoglycemia, foot care, monitoring blood glucose, effective communication with your healthcare team and action planning.

Space is limited. To register, contact Rachel Mills at 928-442-5372.

Free well water testing in Dewey-Humboldt

Responding to an overwhelming demand following the first two rounds of the Well Water Testing Kit Program, the Town of Dewey-Humboldt is offering to residents of the town, who have not previously participated, free testing of drinking water sampling from local resident’s well systems.

While they last (first come, first served), sample bottles can be reserved in advance for pickup at Town Hall from 8 a.m. until noon, Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 21-23. Residents are encouraged to return the filled bottles the same day they are picked up, but they must be returned by noon on Friday, Feb. 23 in order to be transported to Nortest Analytical Laboratories in Flagstaff for testing.

Nortest Laboratories will email the results directly to participating residents when testing is completed.

Drinking water testing includes copper, lead and arsenic.

RSVP to Steven Brown or Beth Evans at 928-632-7362 to reserve your water sample kit, indicating the day you will pick up the kit.

Spaghetti dinner and raffle is Feb. 24

The American Legion Gary Streeter Post 108 Auxiliary, of Prescott Valley, would like to invite members of the community to join us for a special spaghetti dinner which will include a raffle, silent auctions and door prizes from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer, Prescott Valley.



The cost of the dinner is $10 each. The raffle is being held for a military statue and tickets for the raffle can be purchased for $5 each or five for $20. The proceeds from the event will be used to sponsor our candidates to Girl’s State in the summer. To obtain tickets for this event, call 928-759-9385.

Qigong class at library Feb. 24

The Prescott Valley Public Library is hosting a Qigong workshop. Dennis and Gerry will be teaching a Qigong class for all ages and fitness levels. There will be an introduction on Qigong, followed by different flowing forms. There will also be several advanced students there for everyone to watch and follow. The class will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, third-floor Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle Drive.

For more information, call 928-759-3040. This is a free event. No registration required.

Book clubs meet, discuss

The PVPL Afterthoughts Book Club will start in February by reading and discussing “A Man Called Ove” a novel by Fredrik Backman. The group will meet each month at 5:30 p.m. the fourth Tuesday. Book clubs prove that books bring people together and this is a perfect time to join our book club.

On March 27, “The Storied Life of AJ Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin will be discussed.

For February the PVPL Book Club will be reading and discussing “Swing Time” a novel by Zadie Smith. This group meets each month 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday. Pick up your copy and join them on Feb. 15.

The following books will be discussed:

March 15 - “The Light Between Oceans” by M. Stedman.

April 19 - “Small Great Things” by Jodie Picoult.

Free tax preparation service

Catholic Charities has expanded the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in the Prescott area. Free tax prep services offered by IRS certified volunteers are being held at the Prescott Valley library, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. Appointments are recommended. Call 928-460-9895.

Studio Tour puts out call for artists

The Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour is now accepting applications for the 11th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour, which will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5, 6 and 7.

Applications are available on the Studio Tour website: www.PrescottStudioTour.com. If you would like more information, please email: info@PrescottStudioTour.com.

The Studio Tour is open to all artists in the quad-city area: Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer and the surrounding areas.

This is a juried show. The application deadline is April 6. Participation fee is $150 if application is received by the Early Bird deadline of March 16 or $175 if not received until the final deadline of April 6.

Mediums include ceramics; digital art; drawing/pastels; furniture; glass; jewelry; metal; mixed media; acrylic, oil and watercolor painting; photography; printmaking; sculpture; textiles/wearables and woodworking.

If juried into the Tour, artists may choose to be in their own studio, be a host studio for other juried artists, or be included in another host studio.

Last year this free, self-guided tour featured 59 juried artists at 39 private studios throughout the Quad Cities. These artists exhibit locally, nationally and internationally. Photos and information about last year’s Tour can be found on the Studio Tour website.

HUSD parent education workshops

HUSD offers the following parent education workshops during February:

• Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at HUSD Family Resource Center, Room 422, 6411 N. Robert Road. Come join us for coffee, conversation, resources and support.

• First Five Years, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27, at Bright Futures Preschool, 6411 N. Robert Road. This workshop is geared towards those raising children younger than 5. The series will give helpful parenting tips on listening and everyday discipline issues. Childcare will be provided.

• Parenting the Love and Logic Way, from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22, at HUSD Family Resource Center, Room 422, 6411 N. Robert Road. This class is for parents and caregivers of children of all ages. Learn ways to reduce stress, encourage your child to be more responsible and improve communication. Childcare is not available for this workshop.

• Parenting Traumatized Children, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 15 and Feb. 22, at Coyote Springs Elementary Library, 6625 N. Cattletrack Road. This class is designed to provide parents/guardians and anyone who works with children specific structure and behavioral interventions to address the needs of traumatized children. Free childcare is available.

RSVP to Kelly Lee at 928-759-5109 or Kelly.lee@humboldtunified.com.

Daughters of the Confederacy offer scholarship

United Daughters of the Confederacy, Johnny Reb Chapter 2674, has a scholarship award of $500 for female students with a 3.0 GPA. The applicant must be a lineal descendant of a Confederate ancestor. The application deadline is March 1. Contact Kay Harlan, President, at 928-717-7246 for more information.

World Day of Prayer is March 2

World Day of Prayer at 1 p.m. Friday, March 2, is a celebration of prayer and music written by the women of Suriname. Explore topics of climate change, natural disasters and pollution. Light refreshments will be served after the service at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Call 928-772-6366.

Abstract painting and multimedia art class

Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Civic Circle Drive, is offering a four-week class in Abstract Painting and Multimedia, from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays in March (March 1, 8, 15 and 22). Learn to utilize music, movement, color and texture to inspire imagery and other artful elements.

Space is limited; registration is required. Register online at pvlib.net, Creative Aging Classes. Classes are held in the Library’s Glassford Hill room. For more information, call 928-759-6189.

Rally for education today at high school

A coalition of parents, teachers, school board members, faith-based leaders, and children’s advocates will hold a rally in support of strong public schools at 4 p.m. on Arizona Statehood Day, Wednesday, Feb. 14, at Bradshaw Mountain High School.

The Lifting Our Voices for Education (LOVE) rally, sponsored by AZ Schools Now, will give education advocates an opportunity to send valentines to their state representatives, sign up for Request to Speak, and engage with passionate supporters of public education.



Why the rally? Because of the $1.5 billion slashed from public schools during the recession, more than one billion still is missing. This lack of funding has resulted in overcrowded classrooms, outdated textbooks and technology, a loss of critical support staff such as reading specialists and guidance counselors, and even a loss of the most basic and vital tool: a classroom teacher.

Bradshaw Mountain High School is located at 6000 Long Look Drive, off Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley.

Scholastic Chess tournament Saturday

A chess tournament will be held Saturday, Feb. 17, for students in grades K through 12. The event will be at Yavapai College, Building 3, Room 119. Participants will play five games at 9:30 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:40 p.m. or by agreement as section completes a round.



Sections are as follows: grammar (grades K-5), middle school (grades 6-8), and high school (grades 9-12). There are three trophies for each section. In addition, this year’s tournament will include a team trophy for each section. The top four scores from the same school will be added together, with the highest score winning a trophy for their school.



Some studies show chess can improve IQ. A study conducted in Venezuela showed that children who took chess classes for 4.5 months increased their IQ points. In 2003, a study conducted by Murray Thompson, a Ph.D. at Flinders University in Australia, showed that students who played chess demonstrated improved IQ levels. He attributed these results to the concentration and logical thinking required in playing chess.

The Prescott Chess Club supports local youth who play chess sponsors the local, annual chess tournament.

Pre-registration by Feb. 14 is $10. At the door, from 8:30 to 9 a.m., the registration fee will be $15. To receive a registration form, email tagree@owu.edu. Direct questions about the tournament to Tom Green, a U.S. Chess Certified tournament director, at 928-778-1111 or 740-803-2532.

Reception kicks off off-road racing event

AMA Off-Road Motorcycle racing teams competing in the U.S. Army Rough Rider 100 in Prescott Valley this President’s Day weekend will bring their off-road motorcycles to Buffalo Wild Wings in Prescott Valley’s entertainment district for a tech inspection from noon to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb 16.

This is a great time for the public to drop in to meet their favorite rough riding racers and see their machines, according to a news release. Racers registering at this reception will receive pre-entry race prices.

Any spectator who has an AMA card, race ticket or wrist-band and presents it at Buffalo Wild Wings will get 10 percent off their entire check for dine-in or take-out. Spectators can also buy their tickets and wrist-bands to the race from the event promoters during the reception for the discount.

Republican Women present leadership forum

A forum titled “Ladies in Leadership” will feature several local Republican leaders, including the following: state Sen. Karen Fann, who represents District 1; Sheila Polk, Yavapai County attorney; Dr. Billie Orr, Prescott mayor pro tem; Prescott Valley Councilwoman Jodi Rooney; and Sherri Hanna, who is also first vice president of the Republican Women of Prescott. Linda Nichols and Pam Jones will moderate the forum.

The speakers will discuss their journey to success and share insights into their leadership in government. The forum is set for 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott, in the social room.

Ham radio licensing class begins Feb. 17

The Yavapai Amateur Radio Club offers a free, entry-level class this month to help ham radio operators prepare for the “technician” (entry level) license. The two-day class begins at 8:45 a.m. on Saturdays Feb. 17 and Feb 24.

A test session will be available March 17.

Please note that the dates have changed. The class begins one week earlier than previously announced.

The class location is the Jeep Posse Building, 1200 Commerce Drive in Pioneer Park, Prescott. The building is behind the outdoor hockey rink. Look for the large antenna. Bring your lunch.

For more information or to register, visit the website, www.w7yrc.org/ham-licensing-class-registration/.

Dignified Flag Disposal event is Feb. 19

The Gary Streeter American Legion Post 108, in Prescott Valley, is holding a Dignified Flag Disposal Ceremony for unserviceable American Flags. The ceremony is set for 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, at the American Legion Park in Prescott Valley. The park is located on Bob Street, directly behind Central Arizona Fire Station 53 on Yavapai Street.

The public is invited to bring unserviceable American flags to this event for proper disposal. The American Legion has been conducting Dignified Disposal of American Flags since 1937.

Eligible veterans are invited to attend Post meetings, at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Street, Prescott Valley.

For more information, contact Gary Taylor, Post 108 commander, at 928-277-8213 or pvpost108@gmail.com.

Funeral planning topic of meeting

“Taking the Fear Out of Advance Funeral Planning” is a free presentation, offered by the Senior Connection Speakers Bureau, and will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott.

Clent Walker of Heritage Memory Mortuary will address laws, regulations and guidelines regarding the funeral and pre-planning industry, funeral and cremation processes, options for cemetery, cremation and burial, including green burials, veterans and survivor benefits and how to discuss burial preferences with family and friends.

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us/speakersbureau.html.

Town seeking volunteers

Board of Adjustment

This is a volunteer position, by appointment of the Town Council, requiring general knowledge of zoning concepts and town codes. Applicants must live and reside within the Town of Prescott Valley. The board interprets and enforces town code, including in regard to zoning.

Applications are available at the town manager’s office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Public Library offers money fitness class

From 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, the Money Fitness class will discuss the topic Debt and Credit: Friend or Foe? Seating is limited; registration is required. Register online at pvlib.net, classes, Money Fitness. Contact Carol at 928-759-6193 for more information.

The class will be in the PC Lab of the library, 7401 E Civic Circle Drive.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild meeting March 5

On Monday, March 5, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Joan Carrell. She is a resident expert at Quilt ‘n Sew Quilt Shop and teaches many classes, including the Bag Lady class. She will present a trunk show of her handbags at the meeting.

It begins at 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), in Prescott Valley. Her presentation at the church is free, and refreshments will also be provided at no charge. For information, contact Karen at 928-830-2565.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 6, Carrell will teach a class on making the Bermuda Bag. The class will be held at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley.



For more information on the class, call 415-271-5740.