Springtime is clean time for large trash items

Prescott Valley’s Clean Up Day is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Wastewater Treatment Plant (signs will be posted), east on Valley Road past the Ace Distribution Center.

Residents of the following communities can participate, but must show proof of residence: Town of Prescott Valley, Castle Canyon Mesa, the Prescott Country Club and Dewey-Humboldt.

Fee schedule: $2 per car, small van or SUV; $5 per pickup truck; $10 per vehicle with a trailer. Acceptable items include the following: yard clippings, furniture, other residential items; and recycled items, such as old appliances, plastics #1, #2, aluminum, newspapers, auto batteries.

Ten is the maximum number of tires that will be accepted for disposal, at $1 per tire unmounted, $3 mounted, $5 to dispose of off-road, heavy truck tires; and $25 per Freon appliance.

The following will not be accepted for disposal: oil, antifreeze, paint, medical waste, explosives, ammunitions, propane tanks, hazardous items.

The Early Bird Lions Club sponsors pick-up service for physically-challenged residents unable to deliver items to the drop-off site. The service is available to the first 25 who call the Public Works Department — 928-759-3070 — one week before the event, to make arrangements for pick-up.