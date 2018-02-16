Scissor stabbing in PV home results in felony arrest

A man was stabbed with scissors on Sunday, Feb. 11, during a fight that took place in a residence located along the 8000 block of Canyon Lane, Prescott Valley, according to a Prescott Valley Police Department news release.

Police reported Friday the suspect, 43-year-old Micah Shane Wilson, entered the home of a former girlfriend and found her with another man in a “compromising situation.” A fight began, during which Wilson allegedly grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the other man once in the back, the release states. Police also reported that Wilson assaulted his former girlfriend. He then fled the area on foot.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital and then was flown to the Deer Valley Medical Center for a punctured lung and fractured ribs, the news release states. The woman sustained bruises and was treated locally.

Wilson was found and arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 13, police said. He was booked into the Yavapai County jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated domestic violence, assault per domestic violence and disorderly conduct per domestic violence – all felonies. He also had an outstanding warrant.