Young woman attacked in PV, gets away by hitting attacker's groin

While walking along the 5400 block of North Ramada Drive in Prescott Valley, a 19-year-old woman was attacked at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14, according to a Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) news release.

The woman told police she was listening to music through headphones when a man walked up to her and asked for the time. When she turned to give him the time, the man smacked the phone from her hand, grabbed her wrist and started pulling on her. To break away, she said she hit the man in the groin, police said.

When the man fell to his knees, the woman started running back home on North Puma Court. Because she turned and ran, she told police she did not know the direction the suspect fled, nor was she sure of his age.

According to her description of the man, he is about 5-foot-10, thin and was wearing a dark blue hooded sweat shirt and blue jeans, the news release states. He also spoke with a deep voice.

Anyone having information on this incident should contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 or 911 for emergencies.

“Everyone is encouraged to call law enforcement if they see anything suspicious,” said Jerry Ferguson, spokesman for PVPD. “Suspicious activity is anything out of the ordinary or that causes one to feel uncomfortable. If you see something, say something.”