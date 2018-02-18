Chamber Focus: Foothills Bank

  Originally Published: February 18, 2018 5:58 a.m.

    • The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce welcomed Foothills Bank in Prescott Valley with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Feb. 13. The Prescott Valley branch is located at 3322 Glassford Hill Road, and can be reached at 928-708-6620. Pictured, back: Ryan Glennan, Cole Lysons, Chamber Ambassadors, Eric Strobel. Pictured, front: Chamber CEO Marnie Uhl, Deborah Carbone, Mallory Barrett, Morghen Shaw, Branch Manager Kari Reily, Foothills Founder and CEO Mary Lynn Lens, Sharon Hightower, and Town Councilman Marty Grossman.

