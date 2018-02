Tommy David Cates Jr., 65, born Jan. 28, 1952, in Phoenix, Arizona, died Jan. 20, 2018, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at ABC Chapel, 8939 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley. Affordable Burial & Cremation, LLC of Prescott Valley, Arizona, handled all arrangements.