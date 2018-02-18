Pile burning planned for Feb. 20-23 in the Verde, Cordes Junction

Fire managers on the Verde Ranger District are planning to continue burning piles Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 20-23, pending favorable weather conditions.

Specific days to burn are determined by current and expected weather patterns allowing fire managers to make every effort to minimize smoke impacts to nearby communities, according to a news release.

The piles and locations include:

• The Cienega Piles – approximately 173 acres of piles located along Forest Road 68D and Forest Road 732 (T12 1/2N, R4E, S32). The piles are a result of the Cienega fuel break and consist of cut and piled juniper along the roadway. Smoke will be visible from Highway 169 and Interstate 17 but impacts should be minimal. In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling along FR 68D and FR 732.



• The Pronghorn Piles – approximately 179 acres of piles (T11N, R4E, S30) located south of Dugas and east of Cordes Junction in the Aqua Fria Grasslands. These piles are juniper trees that have been cut and piled to improve pronghorn habitat.

Burning of debris left over from brush-crush and thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning, the Forest Service reports.

All prescribed fires activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (www.azdeq.gov).

For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/prescott or call 928-567-4121.