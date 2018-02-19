Pair of Yavapai softball players receive ACCAC awards

For the second consecutive week, Yavapai College dominated the weekly ACCAC Player and Pitcher of the Week awards. Freshman Jaya Allen earned her second straight ACCAC Pitcher of the Week, throwing 13 innings in three games, going 3-0. She struck out 22 and walked just three without allowing a run. The ACCAC also announced Monday afternoon that Roughriders freshman shortstop Brianna Griffiths was named ACCAC Player of the Week after going 6 of 13 with three home runs and eight RBIs. Yavapai went 4-0 last week.

Are you a basketball fan? Have you attended a Northern Arizona Suns game at Prescott Valley Event Center this season yet? If not, maybe it’s time to join in on the fun, and The Daily Courier wants to help! Beginning Monday, Feb. 5, the Courier is running an online contest where two lucky fans can win a set of VIP tickets to a Northern Arizona Suns game in Prescott Valley. Contestants are required to answer a 10-question quiz about basketball. Once a fan submits the quiz, they are entered into a random drawing, which will take place Tuesday, Feb. 20. The winner will have a choice between two tickets to the Austin Spurs game at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, or Friday, March 2, against the Memphis Hustle. Tipoff against Memphis is set for 7 p.m. at PVEC. To participate in the contest and test your basketball knowledge, log online to: dcourier.secondstreetapp.com/NAZ-Suns-Feb/questions/1364425. Fans have until Feb. 20 to submit their quiz!

Annual Leprechaun Charity Open at Antelope Hills set for March 17

The ninth annual Leprechaun Charity Open golf tournament is scheduled to take place Saturday, March 17, at Antelope Hills Golf Course in Prescott. The tournament is sponsored by the men’s golf club and benefits Prescott Area Shelter Services. Last year, 156 total golfers participated and raised $3,100. The club hopes to exceed that mark this spring. The event is a four-person scramble format at $55 per golfer, which includes green fees, cart, range balls and a buffet lunch. There are $2,200 in total prizes for multiple categories and a hole-in-one contest for a new car and raffle prizes. Scheduled tee time March 17 is 9 a.m. Deadline to enter is Friday, March 11. For more information go to leprechauncharityopen.ahmgc.com or contact Joe Gouveia at 928-830-0625.

Outdoor recreation expo coming to Arizona March 24-25

The Arizona Game and Fish Department Outdoor Expo is scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday, March 24 and 25, at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility in Phoenix. Admission and parking are free. Participants will have an opportunity to see live ambassador animals from the department’s wildlife center and learn fun facts about them. Expo goers will also be able to check out many firearm manufacturers, and participate in a cowboy mounted shooting competition, among many other fun events. Talk to experts about Arizona’s wildlife, fishing, hunting and more. More than 100 exhibitors will be on hand with up-to-date products and services. Expo hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25.

D-backs to host race against cancer on March 31

The Arizona Diamondbacks are scheduled to host their sixth annual D-backs Race Against Cancer on Saturday, March 31, in Phoenix. Proceeds will benefit the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. The 5K/1-mile walk will head through downtown Phoenix streets and participants will be able to end with a victory lap around the outfield wall at Chase Field. The 5K is set to begin at 7:15 a.m. and the 1-mile Family Fund Walk will start at 8:30 a.m. Partipants will receive a D-backs racing shirt, unique finisher medal, a drawstring bag and a ticket to a game. Cost is $40 for the 5K and $20 for the 1-mile race. To register, log online to dbacks.com/race.

Yavapai baseball to hold prospect camp May 13

The Yavapai College Baseball Prospect Camp is scheduled for Sunday, May 13, at Roughrider Park in Prescott. The annual prospect camp’s purpose is to promote exposure to Yavapai College as well as all other ACCAC baseball programs. Each junior college from the state of Arizona will be invited to recruit and evaluate talent. This year the two new NAIA baseball programs in Arizona will also be invited to attend the event. The prospect camp is also geared toward sophomores and juniors wishing to get a head start on the recruiting process. Yavapai College currently has players on its roster from this camp. The camp will consist of two sessions; bullpens in the morning and position player workouts in the afternoon. Registration for pitchers and catchers will be at 9:15 a.m. and bullpens will begin at approximately 10 a.m. Registration for position players will begin at noon and the workouts will begin at 1 p.m. The fee for the camp is $50 and for those who sign up on the day of there will be an additional $10 fee for late registration. For more information, contact Yavapai assistant baseball coach Kyle Wise at 928-776-2292, or email kyle.wise@yc.edu.

Mile High day camp set for June 4-6 in Prescott

The Mile High Baseball School Day Camp is scheduled to take place on the campus of Yavapai College on June 4-6 in Prescott. Participants will receive instruction in baseball skill and technical work, tactics, strategy and games. Players will be placed in groups matching their age and ability to maximize the learning experience. Campers will get instruction on hitting, pitching, fielding and base running. This camp is for players between the ages of 5 and 12. The camp will take place from 8:30 to 11 a.m. each day. The fee is $75 with an additional $10 charge for late registration. The camp capacity is limited to 150 campers. For more information, contact Yavapai assistant baseball coach Kyle Wise at 928-776-2292, or email kyle.wise@yc.edu.

Mile High overnight camp at Yavapai College set for July 15-18

The Mile High Baseball School Overnight Camp is scheduled to take place on the campus of Yavapai College on July 15-18 in Prescott. Participants will receive instruction in baseball skill and technical work, tactics, strategy and games. Players will be placed in groups matching their age and ability to maximize the learning experience. Campers will get instruction on hitting, pitching, fielding and base running. Specialty areas include speed, strength, conditioning and mental skills. The camp is for players ages 10 to 18 with an option to stay overnight in Yavapai College housing. Meals and activities will be included in the camp fee. Registration and introduction for the camp will be July 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. The camp will take place for the next three day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee for commuting players is $175, while campers staying the night are $400 with an additional $10 added for late registration. Camp capacity is limited to 150 players. For more information, contact Yavapai assistant baseball coach Kyle Wise at 928-776-2292, or email kyle.wise@yc.edu.

D-backs spring training tickets now available

Individual tickets for all Arizona Diamondbacks 2018 spring training games at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale are online at dbacks.com/spring and at the box office at home plate gate. Tickets for all games at Salt River Fields are priced from $13 to $40. General admission to lawn seating starts at $13 and tickets for the 7,000 reserve seats within the bowl of the stadium start at $24. More than 300,000 fans are estimated to attend spring training games at Salt River Fields, which is also home to the Colorado Rockies. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report for their first workout Wednesday, Feb. 14, and the first full-squad workout is set for Monday, Feb. 19. The D-backs open their 21st spring training Wednesday, Feb. 21, with an exhibition game against Arizona State at 1:10 p.m. Arizona official starts Cactus League play Friday, Feb. 23, with a road game against the Rockies and will host the Cleveland Indians on Saturday, Feb. 24.