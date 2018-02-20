Roughrider soccer standout commits to Cornell

Yavapai College soccer player John Scearce committed to Cornell University on Tuesday. The midfielder will play in the Ivy League starting next fall. Scearce is second all-time in assists for the Roughriders with 31, just behind Rudy Durate’s 32. The sophomore scored 13 goals and was named an All-Region I performer in 2016. The former Chaparral graduate led the Roughriders to an ACCAC, region and district title enroute to the program’s 21st appearance in the NJCAA National Tournament. Yavapai broke a 24-year-old national scoring record with 145 goals in one season.

Youth golf players, parents welcome to March 4 meeting

The 2018 PGA Junior League Golf season is around the corner, and the Prescott Golf and Country Club is hosting a meeting Sunday, March 4, for those who want information about it. The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. at 1030 Prescott Country Club Blvd., Dewey. The junior golf season runs March through July and those interested can sign up online at pgajlg.com. For more information, or to RSPV a spot at the March 4 meeting, please contact Ron Hansen at 928-442-6575.

Pair of Yavapai softball players receive ACCAC awards

For the second consecutive week, Yavapai College dominated the weekly ACCAC Player and Pitcher of the Week awards. Freshman Jaya Allen earned her second straight ACCAC Pitcher of the Week, throwing 13 innings in three games, going 3-0. She struck out 22 and walked just three without allowing a run. The ACCAC also announced Monday afternoon that Roughriders freshman shortstop Brianna Griffiths was named ACCAC Player of the Week after going 6 of 13 with three home runs and eight RBIs. Yavapai went 4-0 last week.