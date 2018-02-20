Spring Preview: Bears healthy and raring to go in 2018

A 2017 season marred by injuries long forgotten, Bradshaw Mountain’s softball team on Wednesday begins its 2018 campaign healthy and armed with optimism.

Eight sophomores and two freshmen are on the Bears’ 13-player roster, but you likely wouldn’t find veteran coach Sharon Haese lamenting their inexperience at preseason practices. Early last week, Bradshaw Mountain ran drills in the midst of cold and uncomfortable winter rains on their campus field in Prescott Valley, and the girls seemed unfazed underneath heavy, gray clouds.

Despite the weather, there was good reason for their dutifulness – they’re already learning about how to face adversity. Last spring, for example, starting second baseman Shelby Dilcher dislocated her right elbow, underwent surgery and missed the season. Star first baseman Courtney Stahley, hampered by a torn labrum, had shoulder surgery. Both look forward to a triumphant return.

“When you incur an injury, it is such a grieving loss,” Haese said from the home dugout last week. “And these kids have to go into [physical] therapy. But they’re out here working with the team; they’re still helping. You see them appreciate being out here.”

The Bears, who play host to Lee Williams for their season/home/4A Grand Canyon region opener at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in Prescott Valley, possess the talent to surprise at least a few foes this spring.

Bradshaw Mountain finished 2017 with a 15-12-1 overall record, missing the 4A state playoffs a year after losing in the second round of the AIA’s former Division III. The girls trained harder in the offseason to try and avoid the injury bug.

“It took me three years to build the program, and build that culture and create that culture of wanting to win,” said Haese, who embarks on the fourth season of her second stint as head coach. “You make it to the second round of state, you have seniors hungry to get back there.”

Added Stahley, “This team is working hard for every other person on the field every single practice. The biggest thing for us is just mentally being there for each other no matter what.”

In the infield, Bradshaw Mountain returns three of its core starters from a year ago, including the senior Stahley [pronounced STAY-lee], junior Dilcher and standout senior shortstop/captain Cailee Morgan. The fleet-footed Kassidy Outlaw and Layla Stouder, both sophomores, play third base and catch, respectively.

“Last year we focused a lot on ourselves, and not much as a team,” Morgan said. “We were [into doing] more individual work just to get up to that mentality of making state. This year, what we can take away from that is we can come together as a team and be there for each other.”

In the outfield, first team All-Region center fielder Madisen Duryea, a sophomore, leads the unit. She’s flanked by two other sophomores in left fielder Niessa Ramirez and right fielder Kirstin Osteen, who missed the 2017 season with a broken foot. Haese says Ramirez “is very solid fundamentally” after being on varsity for the past year.

“A lot of us have played together as we’ve grown up, and we have a great chemistry,” Stahley said. “It’s just a lot of getting used to the age difference.”

On the pitcher’s slab, sophomore Kirsten Schmidt takes over the ace role from 2017 first team All-Region hurler McKaylee Dodge, who graduated last spring. Freshman Yesenia Gomez, who recently hurt a thumb while sliding, can also pitch and play infield.

Haese said she likes Schmidt’s diverse repertoire of offerings, which features a changeup, rise ball, drop ball, curveball and screwball. Schmidt suffered an injury toward the end of last season, which limited her innings pitched.

“She’s really been working hard on her changeup, which is the first time I’ve ever had a pitcher with a great changeup,” Haese added about Schmidt. “She’s got a fantastic drop, which is going to keep the balls down for us to make some plays. Her rise ball’s still in the working. That’s probably her last pitch. She’s got a great curveball, and she’s really hitting good locations with her screwball.”

As for the battling order, Haese plans for Outlaw to lead off and follow her with Morgan, Duryea, Stahley, Schmidt, Dilcher, Stouder, Ramirez and Osteen in the Nos. 2 through 9 holes, respectively. Sophomore McKenzie Smith should DP (designated player/hitter) and pitch. The coach said the Bears’ hitting is one of their strongest suits.

“Once we overcome the learning curve,” Haese said, “there’s a ton of potential on this team – especially the bats.”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.