Corridor Calendar: Week of Feb. 21

Produce will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Community Center.

Spring Valley Library Ribbon Cutting ceremony will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednes-day, Feb. 28, at Mayer High School.

Cordes Lakes Community Yard Sale, will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Contact Heather, 602-349-8854 to have your name and address on the map at a cost of $2. Inside tables are $10 and outside are $8, but you furnish your table. Breakfast burritos will be available for $3 and will be delivered to addresses included on the map.



Meals on Wheels National Walk-a-Thon is set for Saturday, March 10. Register in advance by calling 928-632-7511.

St. Patrick’s Day at Meals on Wheels will be at 11:30 a.m., Friday, March 16, with a “wearin’ of the green.”



Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner will be served Saturday, March 17, at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Cost is $7 per person and will include sit-down table service.



Annual Easter Egg Hunt will start at 9 a.m. the Saturday before Easter, March 31, at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.

U.S. Flag retirement. A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) to collect worn U.S. flags. American Legion Post 122 will retire the flags with dignity.

Peer Tutor is held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday after school at the Cordes Lakes Library. Stop in for help or call 928-632-5492 for more information.

Sign Language. The self-paced class is available at the Cordes Lakes Library, 15989 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.



WEEKLY EVENTS

Bingo is at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

Event Planning Committee (new name, new people, new time) meets at 10 a.m. every Monday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. The meeting is also the time to present your fundraising information, to be placed on the published list of community events.

Taco Tuesday is from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Center, to either eat there or take out.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at 6 p.m. at the church, 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive, in Spring Valley every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell, 702-439-7316, for more information and to join.

Story Time at Cordes Lakes Library is at 10:30 a.m. every Saturday, followed by a movie.



Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, at 7:00 p.m. Monday.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Beading is held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Call MOW, 928-632-7511, for more information.

MOPS meets on the first and third Fridays at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street.



Knit & Crochet meets at 9:30 a.m. on Thursdays at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This group is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies. Help is available.

MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds its outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings at 7 p.m. the following Tuesday at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham, 928-899-6810, for more information.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 South Highway 69.



American Legion meets at 1 p.m. on the third Friday of each month at Cordes Lakes Community Center.