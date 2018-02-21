Do you know where your money is?

In the market for a safe? Second Glance Collectibles and Antiques in Mayer has a unique one for sale.

The circa 1900 Diebold safe weighs in at 3,600 pounds, but it does have wheels, said store owner Lori Ziegler.

They recently placed the safe on sale at $10,000, and say it was quite a job to move it from the vault to the center of the store.

The bank vault, with its 20-inch walls, was built around the safe. Even though it is on wheels for “easy” transporting, it could not fit through the vault doors. Ziegler had to cut a hole in the room’s wall and drag it out by way of a “come along,” a ratchet-style pulley system, she said.

Back in the day, vault inspectors would pull off the previous inspector’s decal. However, several labels remain dating back to 1918 and 1925.

One can enter the vault and see where the walls around the safe had been plastered, leaving the original bare brick wall where the safe once stood.

Today, a glass case containing jewelry and valuables sits in the small space.

More than 30 consignors sell their items in Second Glance, which include a collection of katsina figures (kachina dolls), original artwork, railroad lanterns, and even a wedding dress accompanied by a photo of the bride wearing the apparel.

Winter hours are 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and the store is located at 12791 Central in historic downtown Mayer.

For more information, call 928-460-3442.

