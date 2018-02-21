Funny or serious, ADOT opens sign contest

The Arizona Department of Transportation is looking for new sign messages to encourage safe driving on Arizona highways. ADOT’s Safety Message Contest, now in its second year, ends Monday, Feb. 26.

This past year, the agency received nearly 7,000 submissions. The quirky traffic safety messages, often related to current events and pop culture, are part of an effort to encourage drivers to change their actions behind the wheel.

More than 90 percent of vehicle crashes are caused by driver decisions, such as speeding, distracted, impaired or aggressive driving. “The public’s response to our first Safety Message Contest was incredible,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “The messages ran the gamut from creative and funny to heartfelt and serious. We loved seeing that because it tells us that people are engaged with changing driver behavior and making safer the roads we travel every day.”

While there is no limit to the number of messages one can submit, there are some rules: the message must relate to traffic safety; signs accommodate three lines and 18 characters, including spaces, per line; #Hashtags, phone numbers and website addresses are not allowed; no emojis.

ADOT will select 15 finalists, and the public can vote for their favorites. The two messages that receive the most votes will appear on signs above state highways.

Entries can be submitted at azdot.gov/signcontest through Feb. 26.