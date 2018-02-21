How to report impaired driving

As the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) often reminds the public, “If you see something, say something.” This certainly includes reckless driving, said PVPD spokesman Jason Kaufman.

Doing so is easy, and might save a life, he said.

While one can call the local law enforcement agency in the area the reckless driving is taking place, Kaufman recommends just dialing 911.

“This stuff happens so quickly and you want the quickest response possible by calling 911,” he said.

Information one should include in the report:

1) Exact location (identify road and direction) of vehicle

2) Description of the vehicle (make, model, color, license plate number, bumper stickers, etc.)

3) Description of occupants in the vehicle (number of people, what they look like)

4) Manner in which the vehicle is being driven

Even if a responding officer cannot locate the vehicle being reported, if a license plate number is provided, the officer will at least have the option to go to the vehicle owner’s registered home address to follow up on the report, Kaufman said.

According to the Impaired Driving Impact Panel of Island County in Washington, a reporting party should not:

1) Attempt to stop the vehicle being recklessly driven.

2) Attempt to follow if the vehicle is exceeding the posted speed limit.

3) Disregard any traffic signals in an attempt to keep the driver in view.

4) Follow the impaired driver too closely as they may stop suddenly.

5) Attempt to act in the capacity of an emergency responder unless trained/authorized to.

6) Attempt to assist any police officer while they are apprehending an impaired driver.